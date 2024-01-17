بلينكن ينشر صورة مع بارزاني ويعلق: إقليم كردستان شريك قريب لنا

Spoke with Prime Minister @masrourbarzani today in Davos following Iran’s attack on the Iraq Kurdistan Region yesterday. The Kurdistan Regional Government is a close partner, and the United States unequivocally condemns Iran’s aggression. pic.twitter.com/MadaRHhGVg
— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 17, 2024
Spoke with Prime Minister @masrourbarzani today in Davos following Iran’s attack on the Iraq Kurdistan Region yesterday. The Kurdistan Regional Government is a close partner, and the United States unequivocally condemns Iran’s aggression. pic.twitter.com/MadaRHhGVg