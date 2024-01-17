Alsumaria TV
العراق يقدم شكوى ضد إيران إلى مجلس الأمن والأمم المتحدة
بلينكن ينشر صورة مع بارزاني ويعلق: إقليم كردستان شريك قريب لنا

دوليات

2024-01-17 | 03:25
بلينكن ينشر صورة مع بارزاني ويعلق: إقليم كردستان شريك قريب لنا
1,385 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

أكد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي أنتوني بلينكن أن "حكومة إقليم كردستان شريك قريب لنا"، وأن بلاده تدين بلا تردد الهجمات الإيرانية على أربيل.

ونشر بلينكن عبر حسابه على منصة x صورة تجمعه برئيس وزراء إقليم كردستان مسرور بارزاني، في دافوس وعلق على الصورة قائلا: "بعد الهجمات الإيرانية على إقليم كردستان العراق، تحدثت اليوم مع رئيس الوزراء مسرور بارزاني. إن حكومة إقليم كردستان شريك قريب لنا، وأمريكا تدين الاعتداءات الإيرانية بلا تردد".


وكان مكتب بارزاني قد أعلن أمس في بيان أن الأخير اجتمع مع بلينكن في دافوس، وذكر أن بلينكن أعلن أن "أمريكا والرئيس بايدن يحملان هذه الهجمات التي تستهدف إقليم كردستان على محمل الجد، وسيعملان اللازم لحماية أمن واستقرار إقليم كردستان".

وحسب البيان، فإن وزير الخارجية الأمريكي قال: "ندين بأشد ما يمكن الهجوم على أربيل والذي يمثل انتهاكا صارخا لسيادة العراق".

يذكر أنه ليل الاثنين 15 يناير، أطلق الحرس الثوري الإيراني 11 صاروخا على مدينة أربيل، معلنا أنه استهدف مراكز تجسس وتجمعات مناهضة لإيران بعدد من الصواريخ الباليستية.

ووصف رئيس الوزراء العراقي محمد شياع السوداني الضربة الإيرانية في أربيل بأنها "عمل عدواني واضح ضد العراق استهدف منطقة سكنية وضحاياها عائلة عراقية كردية، بينهم أطفال".

هذا وأعلنت وزارة الخارجية العراقية، تقديم شكوى رسمية ضد إيران إلى مجلس الأمن الدولي، وذلك على خلفية الهجوم الصاروخي.
