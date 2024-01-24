واشنطن تعرض 15 مليون دولار مقابل معلومات عن رجل أعمال إيراني

Reward up to $15M for Info on IRGC-Linked Businessman
Hossein Hatefi Ardakani helps Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps acquire technology for production of attack drones. IRGC drone sales help fund its terrorist activities.
Got info on Ardakani's businesses? Contact us. pic.twitter.com/yW5BJAO2ml
— Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) January 23, 2024
Reward up to $15M for Info on IRGC-Linked Businessman
Hossein Hatefi Ardakani helps Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps acquire technology for production of attack drones. IRGC drone sales help fund its terrorist activities.
Got info on Ardakani's businesses? Contact us. pic.twitter.com/yW5BJAO2ml