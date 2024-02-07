Alsumaria TV
هذه المرة نسي اسم حماس.. زلة جديدة لبايدن (فيديو)

دوليات

2024-02-07 | 07:49
هذه المرة نسي اسم حماس.. زلة جديدة لبايدن (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
2,143 مشاهدة

تداولت وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي في الساعات الماضية فيديو يظهر هفوة جديدة لبايدن خلال تعليقه على رد حركة حماس على الاتفاق المقترح لإطلاق سراح الرهائن المحتجزين في غزة.

وقال بايدن: "هناك بعض التحرك، ولا أريد، لا أريد، دعني أختار كلماتي – هناك بعض التحرك. كان هناك رد من المعارضة، ولكن..".

ليرد المراسل: "حماس؟"، فيجيب بايدن: "نعم أنا آسف، حماس". ثم تابع قائلاً: "يبدو أن الأمر مبالغ فيه بعض الشيء، هناك مفاوضات مستمرة الآن".
 


يشار إلى أن رئيس الوزراء القطري محمد بن عبد الرحمن آل ثاني كان أعلن أمس الثلاثاء خلال مؤتمر صحافي مشترك مع وزير الخارجية الأميركي أنتوني بلينكن في العاصمة الدوحة "تلقي رد من حركة حماس بشأن اتفاق الإطار يتضمن ملاحظات، وهو في مجمله إيجابي".

وأردف آل ثاني أنه "متفائل" لكنه رفض مناقشة رد حماس بالتفصيل، نظراً إلى "الظروف الحساسة".

من جهته، أكد بلينكن أنه سيناقش الاقتراح في إسرائيل، الأربعاء.

ولاحقاً أعلن مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أن جهاز الاستخبارات "الموساد" يدرس رد حماس على مقترح التهدئة. وأفاد مكتب نتنياهو في بيان أن "الوسيط القطري أبلغ الموساد برد حماس. يجري المسؤولون المعنيون بالمفاوضات تقييما لتفاصيل (هذا الرد) بتمعن".

يذكر أن صفقة سابقة كانت نفذت في أواخر نوفمبر الماضي أدت إلى إطلاق سراح نحو 100 أسير إسرائيلي مقابل 300 فلسطيني، فيما لا يزال أكثر من 130 أسيراً إسرائيلياً محتجزين في غزة، بعد أن اقتادتهم حماس وفصائل مسلحة أخرى إلى داخل القطاع خلال الهجوم المباغت الذي نفذته على غلاف غزة.

