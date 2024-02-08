Alsumaria TV
ينتج مكونات الأسلحة النووية.. انفجار هائل بمصنع روسي (فيديو)

دوليات

2024-02-08 | 09:42
ينتج مكونات الأسلحة النووية.. انفجار هائل بمصنع روسي (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
2,532 مشاهدة

أفادت وسائل اعلام، اليوم الخميس، انه وقع انفجار قوي في مصنع عسكري ينتج مكونات الأسلحة النووية والصواريخ البالستية غربي روسيا، الأربعاء، بينما أعلنت موسكو أنه "مخطط له مسبقا".

وحسب تقارير صحفية ومقاطع فيديو منتشرة على الإنترنت، فإن الانفجار وقع في مصنع "فوتكنيسك"، على بعد عشرات الكيلومترات من مدينة إيجيفسك عاصمة جمهورية أودمورتيا التابعة للاتحاد الروسي.
 


وينتج المصنع مكونات ضرورية لصناعة الأسلحة النووية والصواريخ البالستية، بما في ذلك الصاروخ العابر للقارات "آر إس 24 يارس"، والصواريخ الاستراتيجية لنظامي "إسكندر"، و"توبول إم".

وفي المقابل، قالت وكالة أنباء "تاس" الروسية الحكومية إن "خدمات الطوارئ المحلية أعلنت أن الانفجار نتج عن "اختبار معد له مسبقا لمحركات الصواريخ"، واصفة إياه بأنه "حدث مخطط له، وليس حالة طوارئ".

لكن وسائل إعلام غربية أكدت أنه لم يكن هناك أي ذكر لاختبار مقرر على الموقع الإلكتروني لوزارة الطوارئ الروسية، حيث يتم نشر مثل هذه الإشعارات عادة.

ووفقا لمنفذ الأخبار الروسي المستقل "ميديازونا"، فقد كتبت قناة "تلغرام" الرسمية لوزارة الطوارئ بجمهورية أودمورتيا، أن وزارة الطوارئ الروسية لم تعلن مسبقا عن الانفجار القوي في المصنع.

وأفاد "ميديازونا" أن الرسالة حذفت بعد بضع دقائق، وبعد نصف ساعة نشرت الوزارة منشورا آخر جاء فيه: "لم يتم تسجيل أي حالة طوارئ أو حالة غير طبيعية على أراضي جمهورية أودمورتيا، ولم تحدث أي حوادث ذات أهمية اجتماعية".

وبعد الانفجار، اندلع حريق هائل في المصنع، ومن غير الواضح ما إذا كان هناك أي ضحايا.
ووفقا لمجلة "نيوزويك" الأميركية، فقد استخدم الجيش الروسي الأسلحة التي ينتجها المصنع في الهجوم على أوكرانيا، الذي بدأ قبل عامين ولا يزال مستمرا حتى الآن.

وكان الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين زار المصنع عام 2011 ووصفه بأنه "أحد الشركات الرائدة في صناعة الدفاع الروسية"، وفي نهاية عام 2023 نشر المصنع 19 عقدا حكوميا لإنتاج مكونات الأسلحة النووية.

>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب  
