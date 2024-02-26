Alsumaria TV
"البنتاغون": وفاة جندي أضرم النار في نفسه احتجاجا على حرب غزة (فيديو)

دوليات

2024-02-26 | 09:03
&quot;البنتاغون&quot;: وفاة جندي أضرم النار في نفسه احتجاجا على حرب غزة (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
1,325 مشاهدة

أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الامريكية "البنتاغون"، اليوم الاثنين، عن أقدم أحد أفراد الجيش الأميركي على حرق نفسه أمام مقر السفارة الإسرائيلية في واشنطن، في عمل احتجاجي على الحرب في قطاع غزة.

وقال الرجل الذي كان يرتدي الزي العسكري في تسجيل مصور بثه على الهواء مباشرة عبر الإنترنت: "لن أكون متواطئا بعد الآن في الإبادة الجماعية".

وانتشر بشكل واسع على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي مشاهد آرون بوشنل البالغ من العمر 25 عاما، خلال إضرامه النار في نفسه.

ويظهر في الفيديو بوشنل وهو يرتدي ملابس عسكرية، ويعرف نفسه بأنه جندي في الخدمة حاليا في القوات الجوية الأميركية.
 


وقال الجندي الأميركي: "لن أشارك بعد الآن في الإبادة الجماعية".

وأضاف وهو في طريقه نحو مبنى السفارة الإسرائيلية: "سأنظم احتجاجا عنيفا للغاية الآن، لكن احتجاجي ليس كبيرا بالمقارنة مع ما يعيشه الفلسطينيون على أيدي محتليهم"، ثم أضرم النار في نفسه وهو يصرخ "الحرية لفلسطين" مراراً وتكراراً حتى توقف عن التنفس.

وظهر في المقطع أحد أفراد الشرطة وهو يقول لوشنل: "هل يمكنني مساعدتك؟" و"استلق على الأرض"، فيما يقول الشرطي الآخر "نحتاج إلى مطفأة حريق وليس مسدسا".

وكانت السفارة الإسرائيلية هدفا للاحتجاجات المستمرة ضد الحرب في غزة.

وأدت الحرب في غزة إلى اندلاع احتجاجات مؤيدة للفلسطينيين وأخرى مؤيدة لإسرائيل في الولايات المتحدة.

>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب  
