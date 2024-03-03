Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria TV
"لعق القدمين" لجمع التبرعات.. طلاب أمريكيون يثيرون غضبا واسعا (فيديو)

دوليات

2024-03-03 | 03:56
&quot;لعق القدمين&quot; لجمع التبرعات.. طلاب أمريكيون يثيرون غضبا واسعا (فيديو)
509 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

ضجة واسعة أحدثتها لقطات انتشرت على مواقع التواصل تظهر طلابا بمدرسة ثانوية يلعقون أصابع أقدام آخرين كجزء من حملة خيرية لجمع التبرعات.

الواقعة حدثت في مدرسة دير كريك الثانوية في إدموند بولاية أوكلاهوما الأمريكية، كجزء من تجمع يسمى "صراع الطبقات".

وأقيم هذا الحدث لجمع الأموال لصالح مقهى "Not Your Average Joe" في أوكلاهوما سيتي الذي يوظف الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقات الجسدية أو العقلية.
 


ويوم الجمعة شاركت شبكة "KOKH FOX 25" المحلية مقطعا مدته 26 ثانية يظهر صفا من 4 طلاب مستلقين على الأرض ويلعقون أصابع 4 أشخاص آخرين يجلسون على مقعد.

وتمت مشاركة اللقطات بواسطة حساب "Libs of TikTok"، فيما تم وصفها في مواقع التواصل بأنها "لا تصدق"، وتساءل الرواد: "من وافق على هذا؟"، فيما انتشر هذا الفيديو على نطاق واسع وحصد أكثر من 12.9 مليون مشاهدة و9000 إعادة نشر.

وقالت منطقة مدرسة دير كريك، في بيان لها، إن جميع الذين شاركوا كانوا متطوعين، موضحة أن المدرسة الثانوية جمعت 152.830.38 دولارا على مدار أسبوع للمقهى.

ووصف رايان والترز، المشرف على ولاية أوكلاهوما، الحدث بأنه "مثير للاشمئزاز"، مؤكدا أنه سيكون هناك تحقيق.

وأضاف والترز، في بيان: "الفيديو الذي شاهدناه من دير كريك صادم ومثير للاشمئزاز، وتحقق وزارة التعليم بولاية أوكلاهوما في هذا الحادث".

وفي حديثه إلى "KOKH FOX 25"، أوضح أحد آباء الطلاب قائلا: "إن المشاركين كانوا يلعقون زبدة الفول السوداني من أصابع القدمين"، على الرغم من عدم تأكيد ذلك بشكل مستقل.

وفي بيان تم إرساله إلى "KOKH FOX 25"، لفتت منطقة مدرسة دير كريك إلى أنه لم يشارك أي أعضاء من هيئة التدريس أو موظفين في الحدث، ووصفت أسبوع جمع التبرعات بأنه إنجاز بالغ الأهمية.

وجاء في البيان: "بعد ظهر هذا اليوم، أعلنت مدرسة دير كريك الثانوية عن جمع إجمالي قدره 152.830.38 دولارا أمريكيا لصالح Not Your Average Joe Coffee، وهي منظمة تم إنشاؤها لإلهام مجتمعنا من خلال تضمين الطلاب والبالغين ذوي الإعاقات الفكرية والتنموية والجسدية".
