موقف جديد للناتو بشأن إرسال قوات إلى أوكرانيا
المزيد
Alsumaria
طالبة أمريكية تضرب زميلتها بطريقة وحشية (فيديو)

دوليات

2024-03-11 | 10:59
طالبة أمريكية تضرب زميلتها بطريقة وحشية (فيديو)
1,265 مشاهدة

أعلنت شرطة مقاطعة سانت لويس في ولاية ميزوري الأمريكية أن إحدى طالبات ثانوية "هازلوود إيست" ترقد في المستشفى بحالة حرجة بعد أن تعرضت للضرب من قبل إحدى زميلاتها.

وحسب الشرطة فإن القتال اندلع يوم الجمعة بالقرب من حرم المدرسة، مؤكدة أنه تم القبض على مشتبه بها تبلغ من العمر 15 عاما وهي محتجزة حاليا لدى محكمة الأسرة في مقاطعة سانت لويس بتهم الاعتداء.
 

وفيما قال رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي إن الطالبة التي تعرضت للضرب الوحشي قتلت، أكدت إدارة الشرطة أنها لا تزال في المستشفى دون أن يتم الكشف عن اسمها وعمرها.


وقد سلطت الحادثة، التي تم التقاطها في مقطع فيديو مروع انتشر على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، الضوء على القلق المتزايد بشأن العنف المنتشر في المدارس الأمريكية، حيث يشهد ما يقرب من نصف المدارس الأمريكية ارتفاعا في حوادث العنف، وفقا للمركز الوطني لإحصاءات التعليم.


وأعرب جيمس كلارك، نائب رئيس السلامة العامة واستجابة المجتمع في Urban League، عن قلقه العميق عند مراجعة اللقطات، مشيرا إلى أن "هذه لمحة عن عقلية وثقافة شبابنا اليوم.. هناك حاجة ملحة للتدخل".

وأصدرت منطقة مدرسة "هازلوود" بيانا، أشارت فيه إلى المأساة، داعية إلى تحمل المسؤولية على مستوى المجتمع في معالجة الأسباب الجذرية للتنمر والعنف بين الشباب.

>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب  
أحدث الحلقات
من كثر حبي لك
Play
من كثر حبي لك
الحلقة ١ | رمضان 2024
13:00 | 2024-03-11
Play
الحلقة ١ | رمضان 2024
13:00 | 2024-03-11
الله بالخير
Play
الله بالخير
نافذة امل - الحلقة ١ | رمضان 2024
12:10 | 2024-03-11
Play
نافذة امل - الحلقة ١ | رمضان 2024
12:10 | 2024-03-11
حديث رمضان 2024
Play
حديث رمضان 2024
رمضان… شهر الخير والبركة - الحلقة ١ | رمضان 2024
12:00 | 2024-03-11
Play
رمضان… شهر الخير والبركة - الحلقة ١ | رمضان 2024
12:00 | 2024-03-11
عشرين
Play
عشرين
سلطة التشريع .. كرسي الرئيس يفتش عن حسم سريع! - الحلقة ٥٢ | الموسم 2
16:30 | 2024-03-10
Play
سلطة التشريع .. كرسي الرئيس يفتش عن حسم سريع! - الحلقة ٥٢ | الموسم 2
16:30 | 2024-03-10
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
خلاف على جهاز دريل اخ يـ* قتل اخيه! - الحلقة ٤٣ | الموسم 6
15:30 | 2024-03-10
Play
خلاف على جهاز دريل اخ يـ* قتل اخيه! - الحلقة ٤٣ | الموسم 6
15:30 | 2024-03-10
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٠ اذار ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
13:45 | 2024-03-10
Play
نشرة ١٠ اذار ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
13:45 | 2024-03-10
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
الحقوق والحريات في مجتمعنا العراقي - الحلقة ٢٣١ | الموسم 2
06:00 | 2024-03-10
Play
الحقوق والحريات في مجتمعنا العراقي - الحلقة ٢٣١ | الموسم 2
06:00 | 2024-03-10
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
شارع المتنبي بغداد - الحلقة ٢٢٧ | الموسم 6
05:00 | 2024-03-10
Play
شارع المتنبي بغداد - الحلقة ٢٢٧ | الموسم 6
05:00 | 2024-03-10
طل الصباح
Play
طل الصباح
طل الصباح الرسالة و أبراج 10-3- 2024
01:30 | 2024-03-10
Play
طل الصباح الرسالة و أبراج 10-3- 2024
01:30 | 2024-03-10
رحال
Play
رحال
سور شناس في سامراء - الحلقة ٣٧ | الموسم 4
14:30 | 2024-03-09
Play
سور شناس في سامراء - الحلقة ٣٧ | الموسم 4
14:30 | 2024-03-09
برجك للسنة الجديدة

