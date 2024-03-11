طالبة أمريكية تضرب زميلتها بطريقة وحشية (فيديو)

#BREAKING 🔥🔥🇺🇲
The brutal beating occurred at Hazelwood East High School. Police arrested a 15-year-old girl in connection with the attack. Kailee is still in the hospital and in critical condition.
Nobody helps or defended this girl.#Kailee #Hazelwood pic.twitter.com/zYJsBsbNue
— 🌐 Short Reports 🌐 (@ShortReportOnX) March 11, 2024
#BREAKING 🔥🔥🇺🇲
The brutal beating occurred at Hazelwood East High School. Police arrested a 15-year-old girl in connection with the attack. Kailee is still in the hospital and in critical condition.
Nobody helps or defended this girl.#Kailee #Hazelwood pic.twitter.com/zYJsBsbNue