عبطان بشأن قانون الانتخابات: الكثير من القوى السياسية ضد تعديله
مجدداً.. عالم الزلازل الهولندي فرانك هوغربيتس يعود بتحذير "مخيف"!

دوليات

2024-03-12 | 02:21
مجدداً.. عالم الزلازل الهولندي فرانك هوغربيتس يعود بتحذير &quot;مخيف&quot;!
1,881 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

عاد عالم الزلازل الهولندي فرانك هوغربيتس بتحذير مخيف، إذ قال إن الفترة ما بين غد الأربعاء 13 مارس إلى 17 مارس، ستشهد زلزالاً مدمراً، قد تتجاوز شدته 8 درجات على مقياس ريختر.

وقال عبر تغريدة على حسابه في "إكس" إنه يبدأ غدًا - الأربعاء - تقارب مثير وفريد من نوعه لاقترانات الكواكب.

وأوضح: "يحدث اقتران الشمس والمشتري وأورانوس كل 14 عامًا تقريبًا (آخر مرة كانت في سبتمبر 2010)، هذه المرة تحدث 4 اقترانات إضافية في نفس الوقت بفضل عطارد والزهرة".


وحذر هوغربيتس من اقترانات حرجة للكواكب، قد ينشأ عنها نشاط زلزالي عنيف قد يصل إلى 8 درجات على مقياس ريختر.

وقال العالم الهولندي: "سيكون لدينا وضع فريد من نوعه في النظام الشمسي، مع اقتران كبير مع الشمس والمشتري وأورانوس في يومي 12 و13 مارس".

وأشار إلى أن تلك الاقترانات الحرجة ستحدث يومي 12 و13 مارس (اليوم الثلاثاء وغداً الأربعاء)، مشيراً إلى أن ذلك قد يصبح حرجا للغاية من الناحية الزلزالية على كوكبنا (الأرض)".
وحذر عالم الزلازل قائلا: "أعتقد أن اتباع هندسة الكواكب والقمر سيجعل أيام 14-15-16 مارس حاسمة، وربما اليوم السابع عشر إذا وصل متأخرًا، ولكن تقريبًا من اليوم الرابع عشر إلى اليوم السابع عشر.. وأود أن أؤكد هنا على يومي 15 و16 مارس.. فهناك احتمال لحدوث زلزال كبير، وربما حتى عظيم".

وكان قد توقف هوغربيتس منذ 5 نوفمبر عن التغريد أو نشر أي نشرات فلكية أو توقعات بأنشطة زلزالية؛ بالرغم من تعرض الكرة الأرضية منذ تلك الوقت لهزات قوية بأماكن مختلفة؛ بلغت قوتها في بعض الأحيان 7.6 درجة على مقياس ريختر.

وكان آخر ظهور للعالم الهولندي على منصة "إكس" من خلال تغريدة عن فلسطين ذكر فيها متابعيه بالنكبة الفلسطينية؛ وقال فيها إنه "في عام 1948، تم تهجير أكثر من 750 ألف فلسطيني قسراً من أراضيهم".

