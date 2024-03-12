مجدداً.. عالم الزلازل الهولندي فرانك هوغربيتس يعود بتحذير "مخيف"!

Tomorrow starts an interesting and unique convergence of #planetary #conjunctions. The #Sun-#Jupiter-#Uranus conjunction occurs roughly every 14 years (last time was Sep 2010). This time 4 additional conjunctions occur at the same time thanks to #Mercury and #Venus. pic.twitter.com/KBfoRMT4WV
— Frank Hoogerbeets (@hogrbe) March 11, 2024
