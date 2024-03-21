بالفيديو.. انقلاب سفينة كورية جنوبية ومصرع طاقمها

🇰🇷Keoyoung Sun: 8 fatalities as South Korea-flagged tanker capsizes off Japan coast 🇯🇵.

The Japanese coast guard reports that the crew consists of two Koreans, eight Indonesians and one Chinese citizen.