Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
مجالس المحافظات 2023
محليات
خاص السومرية
رياضة
أمن
دوليات
الساحة الفلسطينية
منوعات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
علم وعالم
كورونا اليوم
اقتصاد
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
رمضان السومرية
ترفيه
سياسة
مسلسلات
برامج سومر أف أم
برامج سابقة
لقطات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
وزير العمل يكشف لـ السومرية عدد المشمولين بالرعاية ويتحدث عن "خط الفقر"
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

بالفيديو.. انقلاب سفينة كورية جنوبية ومصرع طاقمها

دوليات

2024-03-21 | 09:24
بالفيديو.. انقلاب سفينة كورية جنوبية ومصرع طاقمها
المصدر:
وكالات
762 مشاهدة

كشفت وزارة الخارجية الكورية الجنوبية، اليوم الخميس، أن 9 أشخاص على الأقل لقوا حتفهم عندما انقلبت سفينة ترفع علم كوريا الجنوبية قبالة اليابان.

وقالت الوزارة أن "مواطنين اثنين من كوريا الجنوبية كانا من بين القتلى"، مشيرة إلى أن خفر السواحل الياباني أنقذ أحد أفراد الطاقم، وهو إندونيسي الجنسية، وأن عضوا آخر من الطاقم المكون من 11 فردا مفقود".
 


ولم تذكر الوزارة اسم السفينة.

وذكرت هيئة الإذاعة اليابانية "إن إتش كيه" نقلا عن خفر السواحل، الأربعاء، أن ناقلة كيماويات ترفع علم كوريا الجنوبية انقلبت قبالة ساحل مقاطعة ياماغوتشي غربي اليابان، وأكدت مقتل 7 أشخاص من بين أفراد الطاقم.

وقالت الهيئة إن الناقلة "كيويونغ صن" كانت راسية بسبب سوء الأحوال الجوية، وطلبت المساعدة بعد الساعة السابعة صباح الأربعاء (10 مساء الثلاثاء بتوقيت غرينتش) قائلة إنها كانت تميل.

وأضافت أن "الناقلة كانت تحمل 980 طنا من حمض الأكريليك، لكن لم يتم رصد أي تسرب".

>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب  
+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
telegram
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv
أحدث الحلقات
بالمختزل
Play
بالمختزل
احمد الاسدي ،وزير العمل - بالمختزل في رمضان - الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
18:00 | 2024-03-20
Play
احمد الاسدي ،وزير العمل - بالمختزل في رمضان - الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
18:00 | 2024-03-20
أغمض عينيك
Play
أغمض عينيك
الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
16:00 | 2024-03-20
Play
الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
16:00 | 2024-03-20
أحمر لو أسود
Play
أحمر لو أسود
الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
15:00 | 2024-03-20
Play
الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
15:00 | 2024-03-20
تل الراهب
Play
تل الراهب
الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
14:15 | 2024-03-20
Play
الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
14:15 | 2024-03-20
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٠ اذار ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
13:45 | 2024-03-20
Play
نشرة ٢٠ اذار ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
13:45 | 2024-03-20
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
20-03-2024 | 2024
13:30 | 2024-03-20
Play
20-03-2024 | 2024
13:30 | 2024-03-20
من كثر حبي لك
Play
من كثر حبي لك
الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
13:00 | 2024-03-20
Play
الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
13:00 | 2024-03-20
الله بالخير
Play
الله بالخير
الشرف والعزة - الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
12:10 | 2024-03-20
Play
الشرف والعزة - الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
12:10 | 2024-03-20
حديث رمضان 2024
Play
حديث رمضان 2024
كيف يتحصن الانسان من الشيطان؟ - حديث رمضان ٢٠٢٤ - الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
12:00 | 2024-03-20
Play
كيف يتحصن الانسان من الشيطان؟ - حديث رمضان ٢٠٢٤ - الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
12:00 | 2024-03-20
خل نتصالح
Play
خل نتصالح
خيانة زوجية... هل يمكن أن تسامح؟ - الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
11:00 | 2024-03-20
Play
خيانة زوجية... هل يمكن أن تسامح؟ - الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
11:00 | 2024-03-20
الأكثر مشاهدة
بالمختزل
Play
بالمختزل
احمد الاسدي ،وزير العمل - بالمختزل في رمضان - الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
18:00 | 2024-03-20
Play
احمد الاسدي ،وزير العمل - بالمختزل في رمضان - الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
18:00 | 2024-03-20
أغمض عينيك
Play
أغمض عينيك
الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
16:00 | 2024-03-20
Play
الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
16:00 | 2024-03-20
أحمر لو أسود
Play
أحمر لو أسود
الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
15:00 | 2024-03-20
Play
الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
15:00 | 2024-03-20
تل الراهب
Play
تل الراهب
الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
14:15 | 2024-03-20
Play
الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
14:15 | 2024-03-20
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٠ اذار ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
13:45 | 2024-03-20
Play
نشرة ٢٠ اذار ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
13:45 | 2024-03-20
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
20-03-2024 | 2024
13:30 | 2024-03-20
Play
20-03-2024 | 2024
13:30 | 2024-03-20
من كثر حبي لك
Play
من كثر حبي لك
الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
13:00 | 2024-03-20
Play
الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
13:00 | 2024-03-20
الله بالخير
Play
الله بالخير
الشرف والعزة - الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
12:10 | 2024-03-20
Play
الشرف والعزة - الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
12:10 | 2024-03-20
حديث رمضان 2024
Play
حديث رمضان 2024
كيف يتحصن الانسان من الشيطان؟ - حديث رمضان ٢٠٢٤ - الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
12:00 | 2024-03-20
Play
كيف يتحصن الانسان من الشيطان؟ - حديث رمضان ٢٠٢٤ - الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
12:00 | 2024-03-20
خل نتصالح
Play
خل نتصالح
خيانة زوجية... هل يمكن أن تسامح؟ - الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
11:00 | 2024-03-20
Play
خيانة زوجية... هل يمكن أن تسامح؟ - الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2024
11:00 | 2024-03-20

رمضان 2024

خير وبركة مع العائلة

ندفع ما نسأل
ندفع ما نسأل
نموّن قبل رمضان
نموّن قبل رمضان
نقارن ونشتري من الارخص
نقارن ونشتري من الارخص
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.

برجك للسنة الجديدة

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
رمضان 2024
رمضان السومرية
ترفيه
رمضان 2023
سياسة
السومرية نيوز
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
كتّاب السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.