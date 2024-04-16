في ذكرى غرقها.. ما لا تعرفه عن سفينة "تيتانيك" الشهيرة

A new film "#Titanic", Unsinkable, is due for release this year. It will be about the US Inquiry which took place a few days after the ship sank.
The website: https://t.co/bWPhllAYN9
And the trailer: pic.twitter.com/XythsRrmfp
— Meriadec Villers (@MeriaRmsTitanic) January 1, 2024
