Alsumaria Tv
Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
مجالس المحافظات 2023
محليات
خاص السومرية
رياضة
أمن
دوليات
الساحة الفلسطينية
منوعات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
علم وعالم
كورونا اليوم
اقتصاد
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
ترفيه
سياسة
مسلسلات
برامج سومر أف أم
رمضان السومرية
برامج سابقة
لقطات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
المحكمة الاتحادية ترد دعوى إلغاء مرسوم تعيين العيداني
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

في ذكرى غرقها.. ما لا تعرفه عن سفينة "تيتانيك" الشهيرة

دوليات

2024-04-16 | 03:45
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
في ذكرى غرقها.. ما لا تعرفه عن سفينة &quot;تيتانيك&quot; الشهيرة
المصدر:
الحرة
851 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

في مثل هذا اليوم، قبل قرن و12 سنة، غرقت سفينة تيتانيك الشهيرة، بعد أن اصطدمت بجبل جليدي خلال رحلتها، وهي الأولى على الإطلاق، من لندن إلى نيويورك، وقد توارثت أجيال قصة تلك الرحلة المشؤومة، بينما لا تزال القصة تحتفظ بأسرار مثيرة.

وتسببت كارثة الـ15 أبريل من عام 1912، والتي جرى تخليدها من خلال الأفلام الوثائقية والكتب وأفلام هوليوود الشهيرة، في وفاة أكثر من 1500 شخص كانوا على متن السفينة العملاقة، أي ما يقرب من 70 المئة من الركاب والطاقم.

فيما يلي معلومات عن السفينة قد تسمعها لأول مرة:

هل كانت حقا غير قابلة للغرق؟
ادعى صانعو السفينة تيتانيك بأنها "غير قابلة للغرق عمليا". لقد كان ادعاء جريئا، لكنه أقل جرأة قليلا من الادعاءات التي أضافتها الأفلام إلى القصة، وفق تعبير موقع "رويل ميوزيومز غرينويش".


هل كانت الأسرع؟
كانت السفينة عند إبحارها لأول مرة أكبر جسم يتحرك على الماء على الإطلاق، لكنها لم تكن مصممة لتكون الأسرع "إذ إن قصص القبطان الذي حاول تسجيل رقم قياسي في السرعة لا أساس لها من الصحة"، يؤكد ذات الموقع.

فريدة من نوعها؟
كانت السفن من الدرجة الأولمبية عبارة عن ثلاثية من سفن المحيط البريطانية التي بناها حوض بناء السفن Harland & Wolff لصالح White Star Line خلال أوائل القرن العشرين.

وهي: أوليمبيك (1911)، تيتانيك (1912)، بريتانيك (1914)، وفق موقع "هيستوري سكيلز".

وتم تصميم السفن الثلاث لتكون أكبر وأفخم سفن الركاب في ذلك الوقت، وهي مصممة لمنح White Star ميزة في تجارة الركاب عبر المحيط الأطلسي.

وكانت تيتانيك هي الثانية والأكثر شهرة بين الأخوات الثلاث. تم إطلاقها عام 1911 ودخلت الخدمة عام 1912.

من عثر على حطام تيتانيك؟
بدأت الجهود لتحديد موقع حطام سفينة تيتانيك بعد وقت قصير من غرقها. لكن القيود التقنية -فضلاً عن اتساع منطقة البحث في شمال الأطلسي- جعلت العثور عليها أمراً بالغ الصعوبة.

أخيرًا، في عام 1985، تمكنت بعثة فرنسية أميركية مشتركة من تحديد موقع حطام السفينة، على بعد حوالي 400 ميل شرق نيوفاوندلاند في شمال المحيط الأطلسي، على عمق حوالي 13000 قدم تحت السطح، وفق موقع قناة "هيستوري".

مؤونة السفينة الضائعة
في 21 أبريل 1912، ذكرت صحيفة نيويورك تايمز أن السفينة الفاخرة كانت تحمل بضائع بقيمة 420 ألف دولار (11 مليون دولار اليوم).

وتضمنت هذه "الكنوز"، وفق موقع قناة "هيستوري" قطعا من الأواني الفاخرة، مثل 3000 فنجان شاي و40 ألف بيضة وخمسة آلات بيانو كبيرة و36 ألف برتقالة.

وكانت أيضًا السفينة تحتوي على مركز بريد على متنه 3364 حقيبة.

كم كان عدد التحذيرات المتعلقة بالجبال الجليدية في ذلك اليوم؟
وفقًا لكتاب "تايتانيك: الأسطورة والفولكلور" بقلم بروس ألباين، تلقت تيتانيك ثلاثة تحذيرات من الجليد من سفن أخرى في المنطقة في 14 أبريل (لم يصل أحدها إلى سميث أبدا)، بالإضافة إلى ثلاث رسائل من سفينة أس أس كاليفورنيان، وهي سفينة بخارية صغيرة. توقفت على بعد حوالي 19 ميلاً من السفينة الفاخرة.


وتم إرسال تحذيرها الأخير في الساعة 11 مساءً: "لقد تم إيقافنا ومحاطون بالجليد".

>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب  
+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
telegram
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv
أحدث الحلقات
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
سبع البور بغداد - الحلقة ٣ | الموسم 7
05:00 | 2024-04-16
Play
سبع البور بغداد - الحلقة ٣ | الموسم 7
05:00 | 2024-04-16
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
15-04-2024 | 2024
16:20 | 2024-04-15
Play
15-04-2024 | 2024
16:20 | 2024-04-15
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
الملحن والفنان العراقي مروان هاشم - الحلقة ١ | season 3
15:30 | 2024-04-15
Play
الملحن والفنان العراقي مروان هاشم - الحلقة ١ | season 3
15:30 | 2024-04-15
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٥ نيسان ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-04-15
Play
نشرة ١٥ نيسان ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-04-15
استديو Noon
Play
استديو Noon
شسويت بالعيد؟ 15-4-2024 | 2024
07:00 | 2024-04-15
Play
شسويت بالعيد؟ 15-4-2024 | 2024
07:00 | 2024-04-15
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
خيط رفيع يفصل حرية التعبير عن خطاب الكراهية - حلقة ٢ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-04-15
Play
خيط رفيع يفصل حرية التعبير عن خطاب الكراهية - حلقة ٢ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-04-15
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
مناقشة القرارات الحكومية الجديدة بشأن الدوام الرسمي 15-4-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-04-15
Play
مناقشة القرارات الحكومية الجديدة بشأن الدوام الرسمي 15-4-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-04-15
طل الصباح
Play
طل الصباح
الأبراج و فقرة يمين لو يسار - 15-4-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-04-15
Play
الأبراج و فقرة يمين لو يسار - 15-4-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-04-15
لعينيك
Play
لعينيك
الحلقة 1 | 2024
16:50 | 2024-04-14
Play
الحلقة 1 | 2024
16:50 | 2024-04-14
عشرين
Play
عشرين
تصعيد ووعيد, العراق على خارطة المناوشات الاقليمية - عشرين م٣ - الحلقة ١ | الموسم 3
15:30 | 2024-04-14
Play
تصعيد ووعيد, العراق على خارطة المناوشات الاقليمية - عشرين م٣ - الحلقة ١ | الموسم 3
15:30 | 2024-04-14
الأكثر مشاهدة
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
سبع البور بغداد - الحلقة ٣ | الموسم 7
05:00 | 2024-04-16
Play
سبع البور بغداد - الحلقة ٣ | الموسم 7
05:00 | 2024-04-16
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
15-04-2024 | 2024
16:20 | 2024-04-15
Play
15-04-2024 | 2024
16:20 | 2024-04-15
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
الملحن والفنان العراقي مروان هاشم - الحلقة ١ | season 3
15:30 | 2024-04-15
Play
الملحن والفنان العراقي مروان هاشم - الحلقة ١ | season 3
15:30 | 2024-04-15
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٥ نيسان ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-04-15
Play
نشرة ١٥ نيسان ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-04-15
استديو Noon
Play
استديو Noon
شسويت بالعيد؟ 15-4-2024 | 2024
07:00 | 2024-04-15
Play
شسويت بالعيد؟ 15-4-2024 | 2024
07:00 | 2024-04-15
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
خيط رفيع يفصل حرية التعبير عن خطاب الكراهية - حلقة ٢ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-04-15
Play
خيط رفيع يفصل حرية التعبير عن خطاب الكراهية - حلقة ٢ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-04-15
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
مناقشة القرارات الحكومية الجديدة بشأن الدوام الرسمي 15-4-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-04-15
Play
مناقشة القرارات الحكومية الجديدة بشأن الدوام الرسمي 15-4-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-04-15
طل الصباح
Play
طل الصباح
الأبراج و فقرة يمين لو يسار - 15-4-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-04-15
Play
الأبراج و فقرة يمين لو يسار - 15-4-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-04-15
لعينيك
Play
لعينيك
الحلقة 1 | 2024
16:50 | 2024-04-14
Play
الحلقة 1 | 2024
16:50 | 2024-04-14
عشرين
Play
عشرين
تصعيد ووعيد, العراق على خارطة المناوشات الاقليمية - عشرين م٣ - الحلقة ١ | الموسم 3
15:30 | 2024-04-14
Play
تصعيد ووعيد, العراق على خارطة المناوشات الاقليمية - عشرين م٣ - الحلقة ١ | الموسم 3
15:30 | 2024-04-14
قرار غير مدروس
قرار غير مدروس
قرار صائب
قرار صائب
القرار تحت الاختبار
القرار تحت الاختبار
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.

برجك للسنة الجديدة

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
رمضان 2024
ترفيه
رمضان 2023
سياسة
رمضان 2022
السومرية نيوز
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
كتّاب السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.