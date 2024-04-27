Alsumaria Tv
مشاهد مرعبة.. أكثر من 70 عاصفة تضرب عدة مناطق بأمريكا

دوليات

2024-04-27 | 08:52
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
مشاهد مرعبة.. أكثر من 70 عاصفة تضرب عدة مناطق بأمريكا
985 مشاهدة

ضربت عشرات العواصف أمس الجمعة وسط الولايات المتحدة وأوقعت أضرارا مادية كبيرة، وتسببت بإصابة 3 أشخاص على الأقل حسب السلطات.

وسجلت الأرصاد الجوية الأمريكية أكثر من 70 زوبعة معظمهما في محيط مدينة أوماها في ولاية نبراسكا وقرب ولاية أيوا.

وأظهرت مشاهد نشرها مطاردو عواصف على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي زوابع هائلة سوداء تعبر السماء جارفة على طريقها التربة والغبار ومواد مختلفة. وتسببت الزوابع بتدمير عشرات المباني واقتلاع خطوط كهربائية وانحراف قطارات عن سككها.

وفي إلكهورن بضواحي أوماها أظهرت الصور منازل هدمت أو اقتُلعت سطوحها وأشجارا عارية من الأوراق. وإلى الجنوب قرب مدينة لينكولن، ضربت زوبعة مستودعا صناعيا، وتم إجلاء نحو 70 شخصا كانوا داخل المبنى عند انهياره لكن 3 منهم أصيبوا بجروح من غير أن تكون إصابتهم خطرة.
 


وكانت الأرصاد الجوية قد أصدرت الجمعة عدة تحذيرات في عدد من ولايات وسط الولايات المتحدة، وهي تتوقع أن تستمر هذه الظاهرة اليوم السبت في منطقة الحقول الزراعية الشاسعة هذه وصولا إلى ولاية تكساس.

وتعتبر الزوابع، وهي ظاهرة مناخية يصعب توقّع حدوثها، شائعة في الولايات المتحدة، لا سيما في وسط البلاد وجنوبها.
 
>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب  
