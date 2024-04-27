مشاهد مرعبة.. أكثر من 70 عاصفة تضرب عدة مناطق بأمريكا

In a recent event, powerful tornadoes wreaked havoc across the US Midwest, particularly affecting states like Nebraska, Iowa, and Texas.
Local media reports indicate extensive damage to hundreds of houses, with at least three reported injuries.
In Omaha alone, over 10,000… pic.twitter.com/QmOo8ZDFFs
— Jack Straw (@JackStr42679640) April 27, 2024
In a recent event, powerful tornadoes wreaked havoc across the US Midwest, particularly affecting states like Nebraska, Iowa, and Texas.
Local media reports indicate extensive damage to hundreds of houses, with at least three reported injuries.
In Omaha alone, over 10,000… pic.twitter.com/QmOo8ZDFFs
Weather officials urged residents in eastern Nebraska to seek shelter as tornadoes moved through the Lincoln and Omaha metro areas on Friday, April 26.
This is a stunning tornado intercept north of Lincoln.
[📹 NickGormanWX]pic.twitter.com/eTg1rTxvMP
— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) April 27, 2024
Weather officials urged residents in eastern Nebraska to seek shelter as tornadoes moved through the Lincoln and Omaha metro areas on Friday, April 26.
This is a stunning tornado intercept north of Lincoln.
[📹 NickGormanWX]pic.twitter.com/eTg1rTxvMP