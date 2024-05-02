ارتفاع عدد معتقلي الاحتجاجات في جامعات أمريكية إلى 1700

Scene at UW-Madison in Wisconsin as college protests continue, tensions escalate,arrests made(Usa) 0105024 / Scène bij UW-Madison in Wisconsin terwijl de protesten op de universiteit voortduren, de spanningen escaleren en arrestaties plaatsvinden (VS) pic.twitter.com/7wczjAfPjX
— john l (@Maeestro) May 1, 2024
Take a look at this photo from @DWhiteBergey, who captured UW-Madison professor Samer Alatout being detained at this morning's pro-Palestine protest on Library Mall: pic.twitter.com/vOWxLh7Wir
Things are now starting to get violent this morning amid protests at UW-Madison over the Israel-Hamas war.
📸: Mandy Hague pic.twitter.com/JfV41HTtmE
Officers in riot gear are taking down parts of the encampment set up at University of Texas, Dallas
pic.twitter.com/RiX0riDfYC
