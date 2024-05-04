Alsumaria Tv
أوكرانيا توظّف متحدثة رسمية للحكومة "مصممة بالذكاء الاصطناعي" (فيديو)

دوليات

2024-05-04 | 01:19
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
أوكرانيا توظّف متحدثة رسمية للحكومة &quot;مصممة بالذكاء الاصطناعي&quot; (فيديو)
769 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز-دوليات

صدّرت أوكرانيا إلى العالم المتحدثة الجديدة باسم وزارة الخارجية والتي تدعى "فيكتوريا شي"، وهي عبارة عن متحدثة مولدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، في خطوة تتخذ لأول مرة في التاريخ.

وقالت وزارة الخارجية الأوكرانية، إنها ستستخدم "لأول مرة في التاريخ" متحدثا رقميا يعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي لقراءة بياناتها، والتي سيظل البشر يكتبونها.

والتصريحات التي ستدلي بها فيكتوريا لن تكون صادرة عن الذكاء الاصطناعي، بل "مكتوبة ومتحقق منها من قبل أشخاص حقيقيين"، بحسب المكتب الصحفي لوزارة الخارجية، ولتجنب التزييف، ستكون البيانات مصحوبة برمز QR الذي يربطها بالنسخ النصية على موقع الوزارة.

وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن فكتوريا لن تحل محل الناطق الرسمي باسمها، وهو إنسان، بل ستتولى فقط المواضيع القنصلية، وفقما ذكرت صحيفة "ذا غارديان" البريطانية.

وعلّق دميترو كوليبا، وزير الخارجية الأوكراني قائلا: "إنه الجزء المرئي فقط الذي يساعدنا الذكاء الاصطناعي على توليده"، مضيفا أن اختيار ناطقة رسمية مولّدة بواسطة الذكاء الاصطناعي يهدف أيضا إلى "توفير وقت الوزارة وإمكاناتها".

جدير بالذكر أن ملامح فيكتوريا استوحيت من المغنية ونجمة وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي الأوكرانية روزالي نومبري، ومنشئو الشخصية فريق Game Changers الذين سبق لهم أن صنعوا محتوى واقع افتراضي يتعلق بالحرب في أوكرانيا.
 
 

>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب  
Alsumaria Tv
