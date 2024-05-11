Alsumaria Tv
إيران.. المحافظون يعززون قبضتهم على البرلمان الإيراني
أفغانستان.. سيول جارفة وفيضانات وقتلى بالمئات (فيديوهات)

دوليات

2024-05-11 | 10:40
أفغانستان.. سيول جارفة وفيضانات وقتلى بالمئات (فيديوهات)
المصدر:
وكالات
2,020 مشاهدة

لقي حوالي 311 شخصا مصرعهم جراء سيول اجتاحت ولاية بغلان شمال أفغانستان، حسب حصيلة جديدة أوردها "برنامج الأغذية العالمي" ونشرتها وكالة "فرانس برس".

وتسببت فيضانات مفاجئة ضربت شمال أفغانستان، بمقتل أكثر من 200 شخص في ولاية بغلان وحدها في حصيلة أولية سابقة، فيما أعلنت السلطات حالة طوارئ وأرسلت فرق إنقاذ لإسعاف الجرحى.
 


وأدت أمطار غزيرة الجمعة إلى فيضان أنهار وسيول طينية في قرى وأراض زراعية في عدة ولايات أكثرها تضررا المناطق الشمالية من بغلان.

وفي إقليم بغلان جديد، تضرر أو دمر نحو 1500 منزل و"توفي أكثر من مئة شخص".
 


من جهتها، قالت حكومة "طالبان" إن الفيضانات أودت بـ62 شخصا بحلول مساء الجمعة، محذرة من أنها حصيلة قابلة للارتفاع.

من جهتها، أمرت وزارة الدفاع إن فرق الطوارئ هرعت لإنقاذ المصابين والمحاصرين.
 


وأمرت الوزارة قطاعات عسكرية عدة "بتقديم المساعدة لضحايا هذا الحادث بكل الإمكانات المتاحة".

وقالت القوات الجوية إنها بدأت عمليات إخلاء مع تحسن الأحوال الجوية السبت، مشيرة إلى أنه تم نقل أكثر من 100 مصاب إلى المستشفى، دون أن تحدد الولايات المعنية.

