أفغانستان.. سيول جارفة وفيضانات وقتلى بالمئات (فيديوهات)

More than 300 people have died in Afghanistan due to severe flooding, the UN says pic.twitter.com/37HxPFIpsv
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 11, 2024
More than 300 people have died in Afghanistan due to severe flooding, the UN says pic.twitter.com/37HxPFIpsv
In Afghanistan More than 300 killed in flash floods.
خدایا خودید به مردم افغانستان رحم کن
🤲🏾😢#Afghanistan #Palestine #solarstorm pic.twitter.com/HodEkCzQ8M
— Tamim (@iammtamim) May 11, 2024
In Afghanistan More than 300 killed in flash floods.
خدایا خودید به مردم افغانستان رحم کن
🤲🏾😢#Afghanistan #Palestine #solarstorm pic.twitter.com/HodEkCzQ8M
Let's unite to support families affected by the floods in Afghanistan. Kindly share reputable organizations engaged in ongoing relief operations. pic.twitter.com/NoKwn31oEk
— Nasir Amany 🇦🇫 (@AmanyNasir) May 11, 2024
Let's unite to support families affected by the floods in Afghanistan. Kindly share reputable organizations engaged in ongoing relief operations. pic.twitter.com/NoKwn31oEk