كانت بيد سليماني ورئيسي عند موتهم.. ما قصة الخواتم المقدمة من المرشد الإيراني؟

دوليات

2024-05-22 | 05:13
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
كانت بيد سليماني ورئيسي عند موتهم.. ما قصة الخواتم المقدمة من المرشد الإيراني؟
المصدر:
عربي بوست
3,939 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

وثَّق مقطع فيديو نشرته وسائل إعلام إيرانية صباح الإثنين 20 مايو/ايار 2024 لحظة العثور على خاتم الرئيس الإيراني الراحل إبراهيم رئيسي.


وكانت قد انتشرت سابقاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي صورة يقال إنّها ليد قائد فيلق القدس في الحرس الثوري الإيراني قاسم سليماني، ويظهر فيها الخاتم المصنوع من العقيق اليماني الذي كان يرتديه وقت وفاته، وآخر منقوش بلفظ الجلالة، ويرجّح أنّ الخاتمين كانا مقدّمين لهما من مرشد الثورة الإسلامية الأعلى السيد علي خامنئي كهدية.


فما هي قصة هذه الخواتم التي يتختّم بها الرؤساء الإيرانيون والتي يتم اتخاذها دليلاً دامغاً على موتهم وحسم هويتهم بعد رحيلهم عن الحياة؟

وفيما تتمثل الأحجار التي تتزيّن بها؟ وما هي رمزيتها في التراث الشعبي والديني؟

خواتم القيادات الإيرانية لفض الجدل حول هوية الراحل
أعلنت الرئاسة الإيرانية صباح يوم الإثنين الموافق 20 مايو 2024، عن وفاة الرئيس الإيراني إبراهيم رئيسي ووزير الخارجية حسين أمير عبد اللهيان ومسؤولين آخرين خلال عودتهم من منطقة خدا آفرين على الحدود المشتركة مع أذربيجان باتجاه مدينة تبريز، نتيجة حادث تعرضت له المروحية التي كانت تقلّهم.

وقد قادت فرق الإنقاذ جهوداً كثيفة للوصول إلى مكان الحادث منذ ساعات عصر الأحد، وقد تعقدت العمليات بسبب الظروف الجوية السيئة والضباب والأمطار.
 
وقبل ذلك، كانت قد انتشرت في كانون الثاني/يناير 2020 صورة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي ليد قائد فيلق القدس في الحرس الثوري الإيراني قاسم سليماني، يظهر فيها الخاتم المصنوع من العقيق اليماني الذي عرف به.

ووفقاً لتقرير من "بي بي سي"، كانت الخواتم تشكل جزءاً بارزاً من الإطلالة الدائمة لقاسم سليماني على يده اليمنى، حيث يمكن التعرف عليها بوضوح في جميع الصور التي تم نشرها في وسائل الإعلام، سواء كان ذلك أثناء خطبه أو خلال أداء الصلاة، أو حتى أثناء جولاته العسكرية.

وكان سليماني وأبو مهدي المهندس قد توفيا في الثالث من يناير عام 2020، تحديداً في الساعة 1 بعد منتصف الليل، في غارة جوية أمريكية استهدفت مركبهما في محيط مطار بغداد الدولي، وكان برفقتهما 9 آخرون.

وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية بعد الهجوم أنه تم تنفيذه بأمر مباشر من قبل الرئيس دونالد ترامب، القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة الأمريكية.

أسفرت الضربة عن تفحم جثتي سليماني والمهندس، وكان الخاتم الشهير الذي كان يرتديه سليماني هو الدليل الوحيد الذي كشف عن هويته.

وذكرت صحيفة "طهران تايمز" أن وزارة التراث الثقافي أعلنت أن الخاتم الشهير، الذي احتفظت به زوجة سليماني منذ وفاته من الأصول الوطنية.

ما هي دلالات الخواتم وأنواعها؟
تقليد مقدس في التراث الشيعي
ولا يزال ارتداء الخواتم أمراً شائعاً اليوم لدى أتباع المذهب الشيعي، وخاصة بين زعمائهم.
ومن بين أولئك الذين يرتدون الخواتم بشكل متكرر زعماء إيران الروحيون، آية الله روح الله الخميني، وآية الله علي خامنئي، والرئيسان الإيرانيان محمد خاتمي ومحمود أحمدي نجاد، والشهيد عماد مغنية في لبنان وآخرين، وكما يظهر في العديد من الصور، يمتلك هؤلاء الأشخاص العديد من الخواتم المرصعة بأحجار مختلفة، أما ارتداء الخواتم فهو أقل شيوعاً بين زعماء الدول والمنظمات السنية.
خواتم من الأحجار الكريمة-المصدر:shutterstock

ويُعتبر ارتداء الرجال للخواتم المصنوعة من الفضة والأحجار الكريمة من العادات المتوارثة لدى الشيعة، وهي من المظاهر المستحبة التي تُعبر عن إيمان الشخص الذي يرتديها، عادةً ما يُوضع الخاتم في خنصر اليد اليمنى، وأحياناً في البنصر، بينما يفضل البعض الجمع بين الاثنين.

وتعدّ مسألة ارتداء الخواتم دينية ذات عادات قديمة، حيثُ إنّ للخواتم والأحجار الكريمة مكانة خاصة في الثقافة والتاريخ الإسلامي. يتفق معظم المسلمين، إن لم يكن كلهم، على أن النبي الكريم محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم لبس خاتماً واحداَ على الأقل، كما ذكر لنا موقع sunnah.com.

وعلى الرغم من انتشار هذه الروايات، إلا أن ارتداء الخاتم ليس بالضرورة مطلباً دينياً، بل هو عادة تطورت مع الزمن ويُنظر إليها بأنها تحمل فضائل إيجابية للجسم والعقل والروح، من بينها تحسين الصحة البدنية، مثل العقيق الأحمر الذي يُعتقد أنه يعزز الطاقة ويقوي الدم، وتهدئة العقل والروح حيثُ تُستخدم بعض الأحجار الكريمة، مثل اللازورد والأمثست، لتهدئة العقل وتعزيز الاسترخاء والتوازن العاطفي، كما يُعتقد أن بعض الأحجار الكريمة، مثل الزمرد والياقوت، تساعد في تعزيز التواصل مع الطاقة الروحية وتحقيق السلام الداخلي.

إرتداء الخواتم عادة اجتماعية وثقافية
الأحجار
وتشمل أنواع الأحجار الكريمة وفقاً لموسوعة Britannica الفيروز والحديد الصيني والدرّ النجفي والعقيق والياقوت والزمرد، وهي بالفعل موجودة في معظم الخواتم التي يرتديها المسؤولون في البلاد الإسلامية.
 
أنواع حجر العقيق
أمّا حجر العقيق الذي يعدّ من أكثر أنواع الخواتم شيوعاً لدى الرؤساء الإيرانيين فهو يتميز بتنوع واسع جداً في الألوان، بما في ذلك الأحمر، والأزرق، والأصفر، والأسود، والوردي، وهناك أيضاً العقيق متعدد الألوان الذي يتشكل من دمج الألوان في صخرة واحدة أو في طبقات منفصلة، صفاً بعد صف.

ومن الجدير بالذكر أن الطبيعة المسامية للعقيق تجعله غالباً مصبوغاً لتعزيز مظهره ولونه وبريقه.

أمّا فيما يتعلق بأنواع حجر العقيق، فإن تنوعه لا يمكن حصره بدقة، فهو حجر منتشر على نطاق واسع ويمكن العثور عليه في كل ركن من أركان الأرض تقريباً، مما يعني أن هناك أنواعاً عديدة منه.
أنواع العقيق-المصدر:shutterstock

ومع ذلك، هناك بعض أنواع العقيق التي تعد الأكثر شهرة واستخداماً حول العالم كما عدّدها لنا موقع geologyin :

عقيق النار (Fire Agate)

عقيق الدانتيل (Lace Agate)

عقيق الطحلب (Moss Agate)

العقيق المريش (Plume Agate)

عقيق شجيري (Dendritic Agate)

عقيق التحصين (Fortification Agate)

