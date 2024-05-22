كانت بيد سليماني ورئيسي عند موتهم.. ما قصة الخواتم المقدمة من المرشد الإيراني؟

Iranian President Raisi's ring was found among the wreckage of the crashed helicopter. pic.twitter.com/asgGwI3MCk
— Clash Report (@clashreport) May 20, 2024
Iranian President Raisi's ring was found among the wreckage of the crashed helicopter. pic.twitter.com/asgGwI3MCk
#FYI This was the ring worn by Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian military officer and commander of the Quds Force.
It played a significant role in his identification after his assassination by a U.S. drone strike on January 3, 2020. https://t.co/Bq3AmXaacb pic.twitter.com/4LmANZL9OO
— Clash Report (@clashreport) May 20, 2024
#FYI This was the ring worn by Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian military officer and commander of the Quds Force.
It played a significant role in his identification after his assassination by a U.S. drone strike on January 3, 2020. https://t.co/Bq3AmXaacb pic.twitter.com/4LmANZL9OO