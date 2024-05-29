Alsumaria Tv
كوريا الشمالية تلقي على جارتها الجنوبية بالونات من القمامة (فيديو)

دوليات

2024-05-29 | 08:23
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/author-details/39/سعد-أحمد
كوريا الشمالية تلقي على جارتها الجنوبية بالونات من القمامة (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
2,424 مشاهدة

أعلنت هيئة الأركان المشتركة في كوريا الجنوبية، اليوم الأربعاء، إن كوريا الشمالية تطلق أعدادا كبيرة من البالونات التي تحمل القمامة باتجاه الجنوب منذ ليل الثلاثاء، في رد واضح ضد نشطاء كوريين جنوبيين لارسالهم منشورات دعائية مناهضة لبيونغيانغ عبر الحدود.

ونقلت الأسوشيتد برس عن الجيش الكوري الجنوبي إنه "تم العثور على أكثر من 260 بالونا كوريا شماليا تم إسقاطها في أجزاء مختلفة من البلاد حتى بعد ظهر الأربعاء، استعادتها فرق الرد السريع العسكرية وإزالة المتفجرات".

وأوضح الجيش أن "البالونات جلبت أنواعا مختلفة من القمامة والروث، لكنه لم يعثر حتى الآن على فضلات بشرية".

ونصح الجيش المدنيين "بعدم لمس الأغراض الملقاة جوا من كوريا الشمالية وإبلاغ الجيش أو الشرطة بعد اكتشافها".
 


وأظهرت صور نشرها الجيش القمامة متناثرة عبر الطرق السريعة والشوارع في أجزاء مختلفة من البلاد.

وفي العاصمة سول، عثر المسؤولون العسكريون على ما يبدو أنه جهاز توقيت تم تصميمه على الأرجح لتفجير أكياس القمامة في الجو.

وفي مقاطعة تشنغتشونغ الجنوبية بوسط البلاد، شوهد بالونان ضخمان يحملان كيسا بلاستيكيا غير مفكك مملوء بمواد تشبه الأوساخ، على الطريق.

ولم ترد تقارير فورية عن أضرار نجمت عن البالونات.

كانت أنشطة إطلاق البالون المماثلة التي أقدمت عليها كوريا الشمالية ألحقت أضرارا بالسيارات والممتلكات الأخرى في عام 2016.

وفي بيان صدر نهاية الأسبوع، قال نائب وزير الدفاع الكوري الشمالي، كيم كانغ إيل، إن كوريا الشمالية تعتزم نثر "أكوام من النفايات والقاذورات" على المناطق الحدودية وأجزاء أخرى من كوريا الجنوبية، فيما وصفها بأنها خطوة "انتقامية" ضد المنشورات التي نشرها النشطاء الكوريون الجنوبيون.

وصلت العداوات بين الكوريتين إلى أعلى مستوياتها منذ سنوات، حيث اشتدت وتيرة استعراض أسلحة كوريا الشمالية والتدريبات العسكرية المشتركة لكوريا الجنوبية مع الولايات المتحدة واليابان منذ عام 2022.

>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب  
