بسبب الاضاحي.. الهندوس يهاجمون متاجر المسلمين (فيديو)

In Himachal Pradesh, a Hindutva mob attacked a Muslim man's shop, looting and vandalizing it, after he shared a picture of animal sacrifice on social media. The attack took place in front of the police. pic.twitter.com/oJTpaphYGp
— Maktoob (@MaktoobMedia) June 19, 2024
In Himachal Pradesh, a Hindutva mob attacked a Muslim man's shop, looting and vandalizing it, after he shared a picture of animal sacrifice on social media. The attack took place in front of the police. pic.twitter.com/oJTpaphYGp
After looting and vandalizing the Muslim youth's shop, the Hindu community gathered outside the Nahan DC office, shouting slogans like "Goli Maaro saalo ko" and "Jai Shri Ram".#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/rtGMb8sBGT
— Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal001) June 19, 2024
After looting and vandalizing the Muslim youth's shop, the Hindu community gathered outside the Nahan DC office, shouting slogans like "Goli Maaro saalo ko" and "Jai Shri Ram".#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/rtGMb8sBGT