Alsumaria Tv
Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
مجالس المحافظات 2023
محليات
خاص السومرية
رياضة
أمن
دوليات
الساحة الفلسطينية
منوعات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
علم وعالم
كورونا اليوم
اقتصاد
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
ترفيه
سياسة
مسلسلات
برامج سومر أف أم
رمضان السومرية
برامج سابقة
لقطات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
بوتين يعلن: ندرس تغييرات محتملة في العقيدة النووية
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

بسبب الاضاحي.. الهندوس يهاجمون متاجر المسلمين (فيديو)

دوليات

2024-06-20 | 08:41
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/author-details/39/سعد-أحمد
بسبب الاضاحي.. الهندوس يهاجمون متاجر المسلمين (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
4,242 مشاهدة

تداولت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مقاطع لتعرض متجر للنسيج في ولاية هيماشال براديش الهندية، مملوك لرجل مسلم، للنهب والتخريب من قبل حشد من الهندوس بعد أن شارك صاحب المتجر صورة أضحية عيد الأضحى عبر حسابه على تطبيق واتساب.

وأظهرت مقاطع الفيديو المنتشرة عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي المتجر وهو يتعرض للتخريب بينما كان رجال الشرطة يراقبون.
 


وقام الحشد بإلقاء الملابس من المتجر بينما كان المئات من الناس المتجمعين يهتفون ويرددون شعارات معادية للإسلام، و"أطلقوا النار على الأوغاد".
 


وقامت مجموعات هندوتفا ورابطة التجار، بإثارة ضجة لأول مرة في المدينة يوم الثلاثاء، كما حذروا أصحاب المحلات من تأجير عقاراتهم للمسلمين.

كما طلبوا إخلاء العقارات على الفور إذا كانت مؤجرة بالفعل للمسلمين. كما تقدمت المجموعات بشكوى إلى الشرطة مدعية أن مشاعرهم جرحت بسبب صور ذبح الأبقار في عيد الأضحى، وطالبوا باتخاذ إجراءات صارمة ضد صاحب المتجر.

>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب  
+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
telegram
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv
أحدث الحلقات
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
الالعاب الالكترونية وتأثيرها على الواقع الافتراضي - حلقة ٥٠ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-06-20
Play
الالعاب الالكترونية وتأثيرها على الواقع الافتراضي - حلقة ٥٠ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-06-20
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
كربلاء باب طويريج - الحلقة ٥٠ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-06-20
Play
كربلاء باب طويريج - الحلقة ٥٠ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-06-20
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
دار المشردين - الحلقة ١٠ | الموسم 4
16:30 | 2024-06-19
Play
دار المشردين - الحلقة ١٠ | الموسم 4
16:30 | 2024-06-19
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
معاناة عمال النظافة - حلقة ٩ | الموسم الخامس
15:30 | 2024-06-19
Play
معاناة عمال النظافة - حلقة ٩ | الموسم الخامس
15:30 | 2024-06-19
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٩ حزيران ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-06-19
Play
نشرة ١٩ حزيران ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-06-19
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
19-06-2024 | 2024
12:30 | 2024-06-19
Play
19-06-2024 | 2024
12:30 | 2024-06-19
عشرين
Play
عشرين
البيت السني .. انقسامات مرتدة وانشقاقات حرة - الحلقة ١٩ | الموسم 3
16:00 | 2024-06-18
Play
البيت السني .. انقسامات مرتدة وانشقاقات حرة - الحلقة ١٩ | الموسم 3
16:00 | 2024-06-18
جات بالليل
Play
جات بالليل
عيديتكم ويانة أحلى 18-6-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-06-18
Play
عيديتكم ويانة أحلى 18-6-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-06-18
الهوا الك
Play
الهوا الك
تسريح تعسفي وصدمات نفسية - الحلقة ٩ | الموسم 9
14:30 | 2024-06-17
Play
تسريح تعسفي وصدمات نفسية - الحلقة ٩ | الموسم 9
14:30 | 2024-06-17
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
عصابة الذهب المغشوش - الحلقة ٩ | الموسم 7
14:30 | 2024-06-16
Play
عصابة الذهب المغشوش - الحلقة ٩ | الموسم 7
14:30 | 2024-06-16
الأكثر مشاهدة
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
الالعاب الالكترونية وتأثيرها على الواقع الافتراضي - حلقة ٥٠ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-06-20
Play
الالعاب الالكترونية وتأثيرها على الواقع الافتراضي - حلقة ٥٠ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-06-20
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
كربلاء باب طويريج - الحلقة ٥٠ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-06-20
Play
كربلاء باب طويريج - الحلقة ٥٠ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-06-20
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
دار المشردين - الحلقة ١٠ | الموسم 4
16:30 | 2024-06-19
Play
دار المشردين - الحلقة ١٠ | الموسم 4
16:30 | 2024-06-19
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
معاناة عمال النظافة - حلقة ٩ | الموسم الخامس
15:30 | 2024-06-19
Play
معاناة عمال النظافة - حلقة ٩ | الموسم الخامس
15:30 | 2024-06-19
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٩ حزيران ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-06-19
Play
نشرة ١٩ حزيران ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-06-19
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
19-06-2024 | 2024
12:30 | 2024-06-19
Play
19-06-2024 | 2024
12:30 | 2024-06-19
عشرين
Play
عشرين
البيت السني .. انقسامات مرتدة وانشقاقات حرة - الحلقة ١٩ | الموسم 3
16:00 | 2024-06-18
Play
البيت السني .. انقسامات مرتدة وانشقاقات حرة - الحلقة ١٩ | الموسم 3
16:00 | 2024-06-18
جات بالليل
Play
جات بالليل
عيديتكم ويانة أحلى 18-6-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-06-18
Play
عيديتكم ويانة أحلى 18-6-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-06-18
الهوا الك
Play
الهوا الك
تسريح تعسفي وصدمات نفسية - الحلقة ٩ | الموسم 9
14:30 | 2024-06-17
Play
تسريح تعسفي وصدمات نفسية - الحلقة ٩ | الموسم 9
14:30 | 2024-06-17
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
عصابة الذهب المغشوش - الحلقة ٩ | الموسم 7
14:30 | 2024-06-16
Play
عصابة الذهب المغشوش - الحلقة ٩ | الموسم 7
14:30 | 2024-06-16
نعم
نعم
كلا
كلا
أؤيد بشرط
أؤيد بشرط
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.

برجك للسنة الجديدة

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
رمضان 2024
ترفيه
رمضان 2023
سياسة
رمضان 2022
السومرية نيوز
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
كتّاب السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.