العراق يصدر بياناً يخص تفعيل المادة 99 من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة.. فما هي؟

سياسة

2023-12-07 | 03:09
العراق يصدر بياناً يخص تفعيل المادة 99 من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة.. فما هي؟
4,840 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز - سياسة

أعربت الحكومة العراقية، اليوم الخميس، عن دعمها لموقف الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيرش، إزاء ما يحدث من انتهاكات "صارخة" في قطاع غزة، وقيامه بتفعيل المادة 99 من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة.

الناطق الرسمي باسم الحكومة باسم العوادي قال في بيان ورد للسومرية نيوز، ان "الحكومة العراقية تعرب عن دعمها موقف الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيرش، إزاء ما يحدث من انتهاكات صارخة في غزة، وقيامه بتفعيل المادة 99 من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة، التي تمنح الأمين العام صلاحية "لفت انتباه مجلس الأمن إلى أية مسألة يرى أنها قد تهدد حفظ السلم والأمن الدوليين"، كما تثني على ما أشار له غوتيرش في أنّ ما يحصل في غزة، منذ عدة أسابيع، يمثل تهديداً للأمن والسلم الدوليين".

وأضاف، "إننا في العراق نؤكد أن الكوارث التي حصلت بسبب هذا العدوان قد أدت إلى مأساة إنسانية تستدعي تدخلاً دولياً عاجلاً لوقفها، وقد نبهنا، منذ اليوم الأول للعدوان في غزة، إلى ضرورة تكاتف جميع الجهود الدولية المسؤولة؛ من أجل عدم انزلاق الأحداث إلى ما لا تحمد عقباه"، مشيرا الى أنّ تبعات العدوان، الذي تقوم به قوات الكيان الغاصب، قد تسببت بسقوط الآلاف من الضحايا".

وتابع، "أكدنا مراراً بأنه ليس من الإنصاف مساواة الضحية بالقاتل، وأن ما يحصل منذ السابع من تشرين الأول، لا ينفصل عن تراكمات القهر واغتصاب الحقوق والانتهاكات المستمرة في الأراضي الفلسطينية".
 
وفي وقت سابق من أمس الأربعاء، أعلنت الأمم المتحدة إرسال غوتيريش خطابا إلى رئيس مجلس الأمن، يفعّل فيه للمرة الأولى المادة 99 من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة، وذلك نظرا لحجم الخسائر في الأرواح في غزة وإسرائيل في غضون فترة وجيزة.

وتنص المادة المذكورة على أن للأمين العام أن ينبه مجلس الأمن إلى أي مسألة يرى أنها قد تهدد حفظ السلم والأمن الدوليين. 
 
وقال، ستيفان دوجاريك، المتحدث باسم الأمم المتحدة، إن الأمين العام "يُفعّل السلطة التي يمنحها له الميثاق"، فيما يمكن أن يُوصف بـ "الخطوة الدستورية الكبرى"، لأن المادة 99 هي "أقوى أداة" يمتلكها الأمين العام في إطار ميثاق الأمم المتحدة.
 
وهذه هي المرة الأولى التي يقوم فيها، أنطونيو غوتيريش، بتفعيل المادة 99 من الميثاق، منذ أن أصبح أمينا عاما للأمم المتحدة عام 2017.

