ولادة أول طفلين بمساعدة "روبوت منوي"

Sperm-injecting robots, micro-cradles, and space-faring eggs—meet the future of IVF. https://t.co/zxUly6oad1
— MIT Technology Review (@techreview) April 25, 2023
Les tous premiers bébés conçus avec l'aide d'un "robot injecteur de sperme" sont nés. Cet appareil développé par la startup 🇺🇸 Overture Life est une première étape vers l'automatisation, et donc la réduction du coût, de la fécondation in vitro.https://t.co/nDeh80G2ta pic.twitter.com/7EfNhryBDj
— Aymeric Pontier (@aympontier) April 26, 2023
