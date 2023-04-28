Alsumaria TV
البيت الأبيض يتحدث عن مخاطر على الاقتصاد والأمن القومي
ولادة أول طفلين بمساعدة "روبوت منوي"

علم وعالم

2023-04-28 | 01:56
ولادة أول طفلين بمساعدة &quot;روبوت منوي&quot;
204 مشاهدة


السومرية نيوز – علم وعالم

وُلد أول طفلين بمساعدة روبوت لحقن الحيوانات المنوية في البويضات أثناء عملية التلقيح الاصطناعي (IVF)، وهو إجراء متطور يمكن أن يخفض تكلفة الإجراء المساعد على الإنجاب.

واستخدم المهندسون إبرة آلية لإدخال خلايا الحيوانات المنوية في البويضات في مركز "نيو هوب للخصوبة" في مدينة نيويورك، ما أدى إلى تكوين جنينين سليمين وطفلتين في النهاية، وفقا لموقع MIT Technology Review.
 


وتضمنت طفرة الخصوبة استخدام إبرة يتم التحكم فيها عن بعد وكاميرا لاختراق البويضة في طبق بتري، ما قد يلغي الحاجة إلى علماء الأجنة الذين يتقاضون رواتب عالية، وفقا للتقرير.

وقامت الشركة الناشئة الإسبانية ببناء روبوت لحقن الحيوانات المنوية يمكن التحكم فيه باستخدام وحدة تحكم PlayStation 5. واستخدمه الفريق بنجاح لتخصيب البويضات البشرية. ولم يكن لأحد المهندسين الذين يعملون على أول روبوت للتلقيح في العالم خبرة في مجال طب الخصوبة، وهو ما تطلب اعتماد وحدة التحكم في PlayStation 5.

وباستخدام وحدة التحكم، قام المهندس بتوجيه إبرة صغيرة آلية لإيداع الخلايا المنوية في بويضات بشرية.

وفقا للخبراء فإنه على الرغم من أن المهندسين ما يزالون مضطرين إلى تحميل خلايا الحيوانات المنوية يدويا على إبر الحقن، إلا أن التقنية تعد خطوة تدريجية نحو أتمتة العملية بالكامل.

وأوضح سانتياغو موني، كبير علماء الوراثة في الشركة الإسبانية Overture Life التي طورت روبوت الحيوانات المنوية، إن التكنولوجيا يمكن أن تلغي يوما ما حاجة المرضى لزيارة عيادة الخصوبة، حيث يمكن أن تكلف محاولة واحدة للحمل 20 ألف دولار في الولايات المتحدة.

ويعتقد موني أن عملية الإخصاب يمكن أن تتم تلقائيا في يوم من الأيام ويتم تنفيذها بواسطة طبيب أمراض النساء، لكنه لم يوضح كيف يمكن زراعة البويضات المتعددة واسترجاعها خلال هذه المرحلة.

وتقدمت Overture Life بطلب براءة اختراع تصف "الرقاقة الحيوية" لمختبر التلقيح الاصطناعي الذي يتميز بخزانات مخفية تحتوي على سوائل نمو وقنوات صغيرة لتسبح من خلالها الحيوانات المنوية.

جدير بالذكر أنه في كل عام، يولد ما يقارب 500 ألف طفل من خلال التلقيح الاصطناعي في جميع أنحاء العالم، لكن معظم الأشخاص الذين يحتاجون إلى المساعدة في إنجاب الأطفال لا يمكنهم دفع ثمن هذا الإجراء أو لا يمكنهم الحصول على أدوية الخصوبة.

ويشكك بعض خبراء الخصوبة في أن الروبوتات ستخفض التكاليف بالنظر إلى أنها لا تحل مشكلة شيخوخة البويضات، وهو أحد الأسباب الرئيسية لفشل علاجات الخصوبة.

وذكر تقرير MIT Technology Review، أنه في حالة أوائل الأطفال المولودين باستخدام روبوت الحيوانات المنوية، فإنه تم منح بويضات من متبرعة للمرضى مجانا وتم زرعها في رحم الأم بعد الإخصاب العالي التقنية.

وبشكل عام، اتفق العديد من المتخصصين في الخصوبة على أن استخدام روبوتات التلقيح الاصطناعي أمر لا مفر منه في المستقبل

 >> انضم الى السومرية على فايبر ليصلك كل جديد، أنقر هنا  
