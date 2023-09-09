Alsumaria TV
الكشف عن تفاصيل تخص تزويد أوكرانيا بقذائف اليورانيوم
عالم الزلازل الشهير يثير الجدل.. هل تنبأ بفاجعة المغرب قبل حدوثها؟ (فيديو)

علم وعالم

2023-09-09 | 04:11
عالم الزلازل الشهير يثير الجدل.. هل تنبأ بفاجعة المغرب قبل حدوثها؟ (فيديو)
3,978 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

بالتزامن مع حدوث أية هزة أرضية في أي مكان من الأرض، يعاود اسم عالم الزلازل الهولندي فرانك هوغربيتس في الظهور مجددا، خاصة إذا كان قد تنبأ بتلك الهزة التي حدثت قبلها بأيام.

وكالعادة يتردد اسمه الآن بالتزامن مع الزلزال العنيف الذي ضرب المغرب فجر اليوم السبت.

فمنذ أيام قليلة، غرّد العالم الهولندي المثير للجدل على حسابه في "إكس" (تويتر سابقا) قائلا: "اليوم يتقارب اقترانان كوكبيان مع عطارد والزهرة مع اقترانين قمريين مع المشتري وأورانوس. وفي 6 سبتمبر، حدث تقارب آخر مع عطارد والزهرة. أتوقع مجموعة من الهزات القوية قريبًا. 5 إلى 7 سبتمبر".
 

وقتل وأصيب المئات جراء الزلزال القوي الذي ضرب المغرب فجر السبت متسببا بأضرار جسيمة ومثيرا الذعر في مراكش ومدن أخرى وفق حصيلة رسمية موقتة.

وذكر المركز الوطني للبحث العلمي والتقني ومقره الرباط أن قوة الزلزال بلغت 7 درجات على مقياس ريختر وأن مركزه يقع في إقليم الحوز. وذكرت وسائل إعلام مغربية أن هذا أقوى زلزال يضرب المملكة.

منذ نحو الأسبوعين، كان عالم الزلازل الهولندي فرانك هوغربيتس عاد لتحذيراته المرعبة، حيث حذر من زلزال قد تتخطى قوته الـ8 درجات على مقياس رختر، وذلك بسبب الاصطفاف بين الأرض وكل من كوكبي المريخ ونبتون، وكذلك الهندسة القمرية مع نفس الكوكبين.

وحذر هوغربيتس من أن الأرض تتحرك ببطء بين المريخ ونبتون، مؤكداً أنه كان قد أشار إلى هذه الهندسة منذ نوفمبر الماضي. وتوقع نشاطا زلزاليا ضخما وفرصة لحدوث هزة أرضية عنيفة قد تتخطى الـ8 درجات، بحسب مستويات الضغط التكتوني.
 


وأضاف في احدى النشرات التي يقدمها بانتظام وينشرها على موقع الهيئة الجيولوجية التي يتبعها SSGEOS، قال إنه يمكن أن تؤدي الهندسة القمرية مع المريخ ونبتون إلى زلزال قوي في الأيام القليلة المقبلة. ومن المحتمل أن تؤدي الهندسة القمرية في حوالي 29 من الشهر الحالي (أغسطس) إلى زيادة النشاط الزلزالي، مشيراً إلى أن "هندسة القمر تتسبب عادة بحدث زلزالي كبير.. ومن الصعب تحديد المنطقة التي ستتعرض للنشاط الزلزالي".

وأضاف بالقول: "إذا حدث ذلك خلال الـ24 ساعة القادمة أو الأسابيع القليلة المقبلة، فسيكون الخامس من حيث الحجم خلال 20 عامًا.. لذلك فهو ليس مجرد حدث زلزالي".

وقد تسببت تحذيرات هوغربيتس المتكررة في حالة من الهلع حول العالم، خاصة بعد أن تنبأ عدة مرات بحدوث زلازل أو هزات قبل وقوعها بالفعل على مدار الأسابيع القليلة الماضية، وربط بين تنبؤاته وبين تحركات الكواكب واصطفافها، أهمها كان توقعه بالزلزال المدمر الذي ضرب الأراضي التركية في 6 فبراير الماضي والذي تسبب في سقوط أكثر من 50 ألف قتيل وعشرات الآلاف من الجرحى والمشردين. وقد توقع هوغربيتس وقوع ذلك الزلزال قبلها بثلاثة أيام.

ويؤكد العلماء أنه لا يمكن بأي طريقة التنبؤ بوقوع الزلازل والهزات الأرضية.

