ماذا سيحدث عند سقوطك بثقب أسود؟.. "ناسا" تجيب (فيديو)

علم وعالم

2024-05-10 | 11:49
1,776 مشاهدة

كشف علماء من وكالة الفضاء الأميركية "ناسا"، بفيديو افتراضي، عن ما سيحدث عند السقوط في الثقب الأسود الموجود في مركز مجرتنا درب التبانة، بينما النهاية لا يمكن تصورها.

وتمكن الخبراء من بناء محاكاة باستخدام الحاسوب العملاق "ديسكفر" لثقب أسود يزن 4.3 ملايين مرة كتلة الشمس، وهو ما يساوي كتلة الثقب الأسود الحقيقي.

وخلال المحاكاة، يضع الفلكيون كاميرا موضع رائد الفضاء الساقط في ثقب أسود من مسافة 640 مليون كيلومتر، ومع الوقت يقترب رائد الفضاء (الذي هو المشاهد) من الثقب الأسود.
 


ومع بدء الفيديو واقتراب "الكاميرا" من الفراغ، يمكن رؤية "القرص التراكمي" ذي اللون البرتقالي الساطع، ويعرف بأنه قرص ساخن من الغاز يدور حول الثقب الأسود.

ويتكون القرص التراكمي من مادة تنبعث منها طاقة عند سقوطها في الثقب الأسود، سواء كانت غازا أو غبارا أو مادة، وفق ما نقلته "ديلي ميل" البريطانية.

ويمكن أيضا رؤية كرة الفوتون الرقيقة، وهي حلقة رقيقة من الضوء تتشكل بالقرب من "أفق الحدث" للثقب الأسود.

ويعني مصطلح "أفق الحدث" أبعد نقطة عن مركز الثقب الأسود، ولو مر أحدهم منها فإنه لا توجد أي طريقة في الكون لسحبه خارج الثقب الأسود مرة أخرى، فيكون مصيره الحتمي السقوط لمركز الثقب الأسود.

ويمتد أفق الحدث للثقب الأسود الافتراضي لمسافة زهاء 25 مليون كيلومتر، أو حوالي 17% من المسافة بين الأرض والشمس.

وكشفت وكالة ناسا أن "الحدث الافتراضي" من منظور الفرد، الذي توفره "الكاميرا" الافتراضية، تم تسريعه بشكل كبير، ليصل إلى سرعة الضوء بنسبة 60%.

من جانبه، قال كزافييه كالميت، أستاذ الفيزياء في جامعة ساسيكس، إن قوة الجاذبية للثقب الأسود ستصبح شديدة للغاية، وأضاف "سيتمدد جسمك إلى شكل مشابه لشكل المعكرونة الطويلة. لا أستطيع أن أتخيل أن هذا سيكون لطيفا، فإنه سيحدث بسرعة إلى حد ما، لذلك إذا كان مؤلما، فمن غير المرجح أن يستمر الألم طويلا".

وقال الدكتور ديفيد إل كليمنتس، أحد كبار المحاضرين في قسم الفيزياء بجامعة إمبريال كوليدج لندن، إن "النهاية ستكون سريعة على الأرجح" في حالة السقوط في ثقب أسود.

