حدث فلكي نادر مع بداية الشهر المقبل.. "موكب كوكبي" يزور الأرض

On June 3rd 2024, a very rare event known as the “Parade of Planets” will occur, where six planets will align in a straight line, and it will be visible just before sunrise pic.twitter.com/OAwbkhtQFt
— TheTinderBlog (@TheTinderBlog) May 19, 2024
On June 4th, a rare event known as the Parade of Planets will occur.
6 planets + the crescent Moon will align in a straight line. pic.twitter.com/qLotKGF4qy
— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 21, 2024
6 planets + the crescent Moon will align in a straight line. pic.twitter.com/qLotKGF4qy