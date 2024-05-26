Alsumaria Tv
Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
مجالس المحافظات 2023
محليات
خاص السومرية
رياضة
أمن
دوليات
الساحة الفلسطينية
منوعات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
علم وعالم
كورونا اليوم
اقتصاد
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
ترفيه
سياسة
مسلسلات
برامج سومر أف أم
رمضان السومرية
برامج سابقة
لقطات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
بكمين مركب.. القسام تعلن أسر "جنود إسرائيليين" وقتل آخرين
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

حدث فلكي نادر مع بداية الشهر المقبل.. "موكب كوكبي" يزور الأرض

علم وعالم

2024-05-26 | 07:02
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
حدث فلكي نادر مع بداية الشهر المقبل.. &quot;موكب كوكبي&quot; يزور الأرض
المصدر:
روسيا اليوم
707 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – علم وعالم

يستعد عشاق الفلك لمتابعة حدث نادر وفريد يوصف بـ"الموكب الكوكبي"، حيث تصطف ستة كواكب من النظام الشمسي في سماء الليل.

وفي الساعات الأولى من 3 و4 يونيو 2024، سيظهر كل من عطارد والمريخ والمشتري وزحل ونبتون وأورانوس في خط مستقيم في محاذاة تعرف باسم "الموكب الكوكبي".

وسيكون كوكب الزهرة الغائب الوحيد، حتى أن القمر سيكون حاضرا على شكل هلال متضائل.

وليس من غير المألوف أن تتواجد عدة كواكب في السماء في وقت واحد، ولكن ليس بهذا العدد الكبير من الأجرام. ويطلق على اصطفاف أي عدد من الكواكب من ثلاثة إلى ثمانية بالمحاذاة. فيما يُعرف تجميع خمسة أو ستة كواكب بالمحاذاة الكبيرة. وتعد محاذاة الكواكب الخمسة أكثر تكرارا من ستة، لذلك سيكون هذا الحدث فريدا ونادرا.

ويشار إلى أن هذه المحاذاة تظهر في سماء الأرض، لكنها ليست شيئا يحدث بالفعل في الكون الحقيقي.

وتحدث محاذاة الكواكب لأن جميع كواكب النظام الشمسي تدور حول الشمس بشكل أو بآخر على مستوى مسطح يسمى "دائرة الكسوف" (أو منطقة البروج). بعضها أعلى أو أسفل هذا المستوى بقليل، لكنهم في نفس المستوى تقريبا. ويرجع ذلك إلى الطريقة التي تتشكل بها النجوم، بما في ذلك الشمس.
 
وهذا يعني أنه في بعض الأحيان، ستكون الكواكب على نفس الجانب من الشمس أثناء تحركها في مداراتها، لذلك يمكننا رؤيتها في السماء في نفس الوقت. ويبدو أنهم في خط مستقيم لأنهم جميعا في دائرة الكسوف.

وهذا ما سيحدث في أوائل شهر يونيو، أي قبل نحو ساعة من شروق الشمس. وقد تحتاج إلى بعض المساعدات البصرية لرصد هذا الحدث.

وفي حين أن عطارد والمريخ والمشتري وزحل سيكونون ساطعين بما يكفي لرؤيتهم بالعين المجردة، فإن أورانوس ونبتون بعيدان جدا وباهتان، لذا إذا كنت تريد إلقاء نظرة على جميع الكواكب المصطفة، فستحتاج إلى منظار أو تلسكوب.

وإذا فوّت هذه المحاذة فسيكون هناك أحداث مماثلة في الأشهر القليلة المقبلة، بينها 28 أغسطس و18 يناير 2025 والتي ستشهد اصطفافات لستة كواكب في ساعات ما قبل الفجر.

وستكون المحاذاة مرئية من معظم المواقع حول العالم في 3 يونيو. ويعتمد وقت ظهور الكواكب، وبأي ترتيب، على المكان الذي تشاهد منه في العالم.

وهناك أدوات يمكنك الوصول إليها لتحديد الوقت المناسب والموقع في السماء لمشاهدة المحاذاة الفريدة بما في ذلك موقع Stellarium الإلكتروني وتطبيق Sky Tonight (على نظامي iOS وأندرويد).

 >> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب
+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
telegram
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv
أحدث الحلقات
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
شارع المتنبي العريق بغداد - الحلقة ٣١ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-05-26
Play
شارع المتنبي العريق بغداد - الحلقة ٣١ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-05-26
رحال
Play
رحال
أقدم محكمة بالتاريخ ومنزل النبي ابراهيم - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 5
14:30 | 2024-05-25
Play
أقدم محكمة بالتاريخ ومنزل النبي ابراهيم - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 5
14:30 | 2024-05-25
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 25-5-2024 | 2024
13:30 | 2024-05-25
Play
العراق في دقيقة 25-5-2024 | 2024
13:30 | 2024-05-25
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٥ آيار ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-05-25
Play
نشرة ٢٥ آيار ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-05-25
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ٢٥ الى ٣١ أيار ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
03:00 | 2024-05-25
Play
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ٢٥ الى ٣١ أيار ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
03:00 | 2024-05-25
Biotic
Play
Biotic
الافراط بالتفكير - الحلقة ٦ | الموسم 3
16:00 | 2024-05-24
Play
الافراط بالتفكير - الحلقة ٦ | الموسم 3
16:00 | 2024-05-24
فن نيوز
Play
فن نيوز
أبرز حفلات موسم الصيف - حلقة ٦ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2024-05-24
Play
أبرز حفلات موسم الصيف - حلقة ٦ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2024-05-24
علناً
Play
علناً
حسم منصب رئيس البرلمان - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 3
16:30 | 2024-05-23
Play
حسم منصب رئيس البرلمان - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 3
16:30 | 2024-05-23
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
النجم العراقي احمد وحيد - الحلقة ٦ | season 3
15:30 | 2024-05-23
Play
النجم العراقي احمد وحيد - الحلقة ٦ | season 3
15:30 | 2024-05-23
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
الملاكمة رياضة الفن النبيل في ازدهار مستمر - حلقة ٣٠ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-05-23
Play
الملاكمة رياضة الفن النبيل في ازدهار مستمر - حلقة ٣٠ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-05-23
الأكثر مشاهدة
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
شارع المتنبي العريق بغداد - الحلقة ٣١ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-05-26
Play
شارع المتنبي العريق بغداد - الحلقة ٣١ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-05-26
رحال
Play
رحال
أقدم محكمة بالتاريخ ومنزل النبي ابراهيم - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 5
14:30 | 2024-05-25
Play
أقدم محكمة بالتاريخ ومنزل النبي ابراهيم - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 5
14:30 | 2024-05-25
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 25-5-2024 | 2024
13:30 | 2024-05-25
Play
العراق في دقيقة 25-5-2024 | 2024
13:30 | 2024-05-25
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٥ آيار ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-05-25
Play
نشرة ٢٥ آيار ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-05-25
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ٢٥ الى ٣١ أيار ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
03:00 | 2024-05-25
Play
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ٢٥ الى ٣١ أيار ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
03:00 | 2024-05-25
Biotic
Play
Biotic
الافراط بالتفكير - الحلقة ٦ | الموسم 3
16:00 | 2024-05-24
Play
الافراط بالتفكير - الحلقة ٦ | الموسم 3
16:00 | 2024-05-24
فن نيوز
Play
فن نيوز
أبرز حفلات موسم الصيف - حلقة ٦ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2024-05-24
Play
أبرز حفلات موسم الصيف - حلقة ٦ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2024-05-24
علناً
Play
علناً
حسم منصب رئيس البرلمان - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 3
16:30 | 2024-05-23
Play
حسم منصب رئيس البرلمان - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 3
16:30 | 2024-05-23
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
النجم العراقي احمد وحيد - الحلقة ٦ | season 3
15:30 | 2024-05-23
Play
النجم العراقي احمد وحيد - الحلقة ٦ | season 3
15:30 | 2024-05-23
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
الملاكمة رياضة الفن النبيل في ازدهار مستمر - حلقة ٣٠ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-05-23
Play
الملاكمة رياضة الفن النبيل في ازدهار مستمر - حلقة ٣٠ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-05-23
افضل من العام الماضي
افضل من العام الماضي
اسوأ من العام الماضي
اسوأ من العام الماضي
الوضع مستقر كما هو
الوضع مستقر كما هو
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.

برجك للسنة الجديدة

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
رمضان 2024
ترفيه
رمضان 2023
سياسة
رمضان 2022
السومرية نيوز
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
كتّاب السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.