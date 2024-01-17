Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
مجالس المحافظات 2023
محليات
خاص السومرية
رياضة
أمن
دوليات
الساحة الفلسطينية
كورونا اليوم
منوعات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
علم وعالم
اقتصاد
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
ترفيه
سياسة
مسلسلات
برامج سومر أف أم
رمضان السومرية
برامج سابقة
لقطات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
كورونا اليوم
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
العراق يقدم شكوى ضد إيران إلى مجلس الأمن والأمم المتحدة
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

ضابطة برتبة ملازم ثانٍ.. من هي "ماديسون مارش" المتوجة بلقب ملكة جمال أمريكا؟

فن وثقافة

2024-01-17 | 04:11
ضابطة برتبة ملازم ثانٍ.. من هي &quot;ماديسون مارش&quot; المتوجة بلقب ملكة جمال أمريكا؟
1,836 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – فن وثقافة

في حالة غير مسبوقة، توّجت ضابطة بالقوات الجوية الأمريكية برتبة ملازم ثانٍ، بلقب ملكة جمال الولايات المتحدة لعام 2024، في أورلاندو بولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية، لتصبح بذلك أول ضابطة في القوات الجوية الأمريكية في الخدمة الفعلية تحصد اللقب.

وفي ديسمبر/كانون الأول، قبل أسابيع قليلة من المسابقة، قالت ماديسون مارش لبعض زملائها من الطيارين قبل رحلة من قاعدة جوية في نيفادا إنها "تحاول أن تجعل من المسابقة أمراً إيجابياً للقوات الجوية، وللجميع".

فيما شاركت الشابة الأمريكية المتأهلات في عرض للياقة البدنية، ومناقشات لبعض الموضوعات، وعرض لفساتين السهرة، وأداء المواهب.


وفي جولة المناقشة المتباينة، التي تناولت موضوعات متعددة في مسابقة ملكة الجمال، أجابت مارش على موضوع "المخدرات في أمريكا" من خلال استذكار معركة والدتها الراحلة مع سرطان البنكرياس، أما في فقرة المواهب فتحدثت مارش عن تجربتها في الحصول على رخصة طيار في عمر الـ16 عاماً.

وبعد فوزها هنأت القوات الجوية الأمريكية الفائزة على حسابها الرسمي على منصة "إكس"، وكتبت في تغريدة: ""تهانينا لطيارتنا، الملازم الثاني ماديسون مارش، المعروفة أيضاً بلقب ملكة جمال كولورادو – والتي توجت للتو بلقب ملكة جمال أمريكا، مارش هي أول عضو في الخدمة الفعلية يفوز باللقب على الإطلاق".


بدوره رحب عمدة كولورادو سبرينغز يمي موبولاد بفوز مارش قائلاً في تغريدة على "إكس": "ماديسون، تتمنى لك نجاحاً كبيراً لقد ألهمت عدداً لا يحصى من الفتيات لتحقيق أحلام كبيرة والوصول إلى النجوم".

من هي ملكة جمال أمريكا؟
ماديسون مارش البالغة من العمر 22 عاماً، وهي طالبة ماجستير في مجال السياسة العامة بجامعة هارفارد، تنافست مع 51 متسابقة، يمثلن جميع الولايات الأمريكية الخمسين، بإضافة إلى العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن، قبل أن تتم تصفيتهن إلى 11 متسابقة، في دور نصف النهائي.

وتخرجت مارش في أكاديمية القوات الجوية العام الماضي بعد أيام قليلة من فوزها بلقب ملكة جمال كولورادو، وهي تدرس أيضاً في كلية كينيدي بجامعة هارفارد على أمل الحصول على درجة الماجستير في السياسة العامة.


وفي مجال الأعمال الخيرية نجحت الشابة في تأسيس مؤسسة ويتني مارش مع أفراد عائلتها وجمعت أكثر من 250 ألف دولار لأبحاث سرطان البنكرياس، وفقاً لسيرتها الذاتية الرسمية.

وفي وقت سابق، قالت مارش عن تجربة مشاركتها في مسابقة ملكة جمال أمريكا: "إنها تجربة رائعة أن أجمع كلا الجانبين من الأجزاء المفضلة في حياتي معاً، وآمل أن أحدث فرقاً للآخرين حتى يتمكنوا من إدراك أنه ليس عليك أن تضع حدوداً لنفسك".


ويشار إلى أن مسابقة ملكة جمال الولايات المتحدة تأسست في عام 1921 تحت اسم "مسابقة الجمال بين المدن" وأقيمت لأول مرة على الممشى الشهير في أتلانتيك سيتي بولاية نيوجيرسي.

>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب 
 
+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
telegram
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv
أحدث الحلقات
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
ساحة الرصافي بغداد - الحلقة ١٩٠ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2024-01-17
Play
ساحة الرصافي بغداد - الحلقة ١٩٠ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2024-01-17
بالمختزل
Play
بالمختزل
الحرس يدكُّ أربيل .. روايتان على نسق التضليل والتطبيل! - الحلقة ٤٠ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2024-01-16
Play
الحرس يدكُّ أربيل .. روايتان على نسق التضليل والتطبيل! - الحلقة ٤٠ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2024-01-16
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٦ كانون الثاني ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-01-16
Play
نشرة ١٦ كانون الثاني ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-01-16
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 16-01-2024 | 2024
11:30 | 2024-01-16
Play
العراق في دقيقة 16-01-2024 | 2024
11:30 | 2024-01-16
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
دخول الرجال في عالم مهن النساء - حلقة ١٩٣ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2024-01-16
Play
دخول الرجال في عالم مهن النساء - حلقة ١٩٣ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2024-01-16
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
من القائل؟ 16 -1-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-01-16
Play
من القائل؟ 16 -1-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-01-16
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
البلوگر العراقية سارة العلاق - الحلقة ٤٥ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2024-01-15
Play
البلوگر العراقية سارة العلاق - الحلقة ٤٥ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2024-01-15
عشرين
Play
عشرين
بورصة النواب .. بيع وشراء في ليلة الانتخاب! - الحلقة ٤١ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2024-01-14
Play
بورصة النواب .. بيع وشراء في ليلة الانتخاب! - الحلقة ٤١ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2024-01-14
جات بالليل
Play
جات بالليل
جات بالليل الكلاسيكو 14-01-2024 | 2024
14:30 | 2024-01-14
Play
جات بالليل الكلاسيكو 14-01-2024 | 2024
14:30 | 2024-01-14
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
مخمور يتخلص من مت*عاطي والسبب عداوة سابقة وديون متراكمة! - الحلقة ٣٦ | الموسم 6
14:30 | 2024-01-14
Play
مخمور يتخلص من مت*عاطي والسبب عداوة سابقة وديون متراكمة! - الحلقة ٣٦ | الموسم 6
14:30 | 2024-01-14
الأكثر مشاهدة
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
ساحة الرصافي بغداد - الحلقة ١٩٠ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2024-01-17
Play
ساحة الرصافي بغداد - الحلقة ١٩٠ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2024-01-17
بالمختزل
Play
بالمختزل
الحرس يدكُّ أربيل .. روايتان على نسق التضليل والتطبيل! - الحلقة ٤٠ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2024-01-16
Play
الحرس يدكُّ أربيل .. روايتان على نسق التضليل والتطبيل! - الحلقة ٤٠ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2024-01-16
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٦ كانون الثاني ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-01-16
Play
نشرة ١٦ كانون الثاني ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-01-16
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 16-01-2024 | 2024
11:30 | 2024-01-16
Play
العراق في دقيقة 16-01-2024 | 2024
11:30 | 2024-01-16
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
دخول الرجال في عالم مهن النساء - حلقة ١٩٣ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2024-01-16
Play
دخول الرجال في عالم مهن النساء - حلقة ١٩٣ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2024-01-16
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
من القائل؟ 16 -1-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-01-16
Play
من القائل؟ 16 -1-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-01-16
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
البلوگر العراقية سارة العلاق - الحلقة ٤٥ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2024-01-15
Play
البلوگر العراقية سارة العلاق - الحلقة ٤٥ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2024-01-15
عشرين
Play
عشرين
بورصة النواب .. بيع وشراء في ليلة الانتخاب! - الحلقة ٤١ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2024-01-14
Play
بورصة النواب .. بيع وشراء في ليلة الانتخاب! - الحلقة ٤١ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2024-01-14
جات بالليل
Play
جات بالليل
جات بالليل الكلاسيكو 14-01-2024 | 2024
14:30 | 2024-01-14
Play
جات بالليل الكلاسيكو 14-01-2024 | 2024
14:30 | 2024-01-14
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
مخمور يتخلص من مت*عاطي والسبب عداوة سابقة وديون متراكمة! - الحلقة ٣٦ | الموسم 6
14:30 | 2024-01-14
Play
مخمور يتخلص من مت*عاطي والسبب عداوة سابقة وديون متراكمة! - الحلقة ٣٦ | الموسم 6
14:30 | 2024-01-14

برجك للسنة الجديدة

الحكومة قادرة
الحكومة قادرة
غير ممكن ميدانيا
غير ممكن ميدانيا
غير مهتم
غير مهتم
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
ترفيه
رمضان 2023
رمضان 2022
سياسة
رمضان 2021
السومرية نيوز
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
كورونا اليوم
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
كتّاب السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.