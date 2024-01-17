ضابطة برتبة ملازم ثانٍ.. من هي "ماديسون مارش" المتوجة بلقب ملكة جمال أمريكا؟

Miss America is Madison Marsh from Colorado! #ThereSheIs
📸: Houston M Photography pic.twitter.com/fhj66Om5mf
— Miss America (@MissAmerica) January 15, 2024
Congratulations to our very own #Airman, 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, aka Miss Colorado — who was just crowned @MissAmerica 2024! Marsh is the first active duty servicemember to ever win the title.#AimHigh pic.twitter.com/3RuDu5CulW
— U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) January 15, 2024
