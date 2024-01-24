Alsumaria TV
موضة القفازات واللون الأحمر... صيحات سيطرت على إطلالات النجمات في حفل "جوي أووردز" لعام 2024

فن وثقافة

2024-01-24 | 13:13
موضة القفازات واللون الأحمر... صيحات سيطرت على إطلالات النجمات في حفل &quot;جوي أووردز&quot; لعام 2024
766 مشاهدة

تألقت النجمات في حفل توزيع جوائز صناع الترفيه Joy Awards 2024، ونالت العديد من إطلالاتهن إعجاب الجمهور، ولكن أكثر ما لفت الأنظار، هو إختيار الكثير منهنّ إرتداء الألوان الزاهية كالأبيض والأصفر وبالأخصّ الأحمر الناري الأنيق.

فإستمري بمتابعة السطور التالية لتتعرّفي على تفاصيل إطلالات النجمات في حفل "جوي أووردز" الذي أقيم يوم السبت 20-1-2024 في المملكة العربية السعودية.
 
منى زكي: تألّقت الممثلة المصرية منى زكي بفستان باللون الأحمر الأنيق مزيّن بالترتر من توقيع مصمم الأزياء اللبناني العالمي إيلي صعب. وتميّز تصميم الفستان بشكل ضيّق عند الجزع لينتهي بتدريج واسع مع كسرات مميزة بطول الفستان وأكملت النجمة إطلالتها بمجوهرات ماسية من "Ronerto Coin".
 
 
نانسي عجرم: تألقت الفنانة اللبنانية نانسي عجرم خلال حضورها حفل جوي اووردز بفستان لامع باللون الأحمر من دار دولتشي اند غابانا، ولكن تعرضت نانسي للكثير من الإنتقادات بسبب إرتدائها نفس الفستان الذي إرتدته الفنانة سيرين عبد النور منذ أشهر قليلة.
 

رحمة رياض: ظهرت النجمة العراقية رحمة رياض في حفل جوي أووردز، وهي حامل لكنها تألّقت بشكل رائع بفستانها الأحمر والذي إختارته من دار ماجدة بوتريم Magda Butrym، وتميّز الفستان بتصميم اوف شولدر، ملفوف حول الكتف والرقبة المزينة بوردة. كما أكملت رحمة إطلالتها بمجوهرات ماسية أنيقة، أما من الناحية الجمالية، فقد تألقت بالمكياج اللاتيه الرائج وإختارت تصفيفة شعر جانبية منسدلة بسيطة.
 
 
صيحة القفازات سيطرت على الإطلالات في حفل جوي أووردز
 
جورجينا رودريغيز: خطفت حبيبة نجم كرة القدم كريستيانو رونالدو الأنظار بطلتها الجاذبة، فتمايلت بفستان كريستالي طويل باللون الفضي، وتميّز بأكتاف مكشوفة مع شق جانبي عالي، وجاء محدداً على كامل القوام، كما تميّز بأطراف مدببة عند الياقة التي تدلّت منها بعض الطبقات. وأكملت جورجينا طلتها بقفاز عال باللون الأسود منح اللوك اللمسة الكلاسيكية الفخمة.
 
 
ماغي بو غصن: أطلّت الممثلة اللبنانيّة ماغي بو غصن بفستان ضخم ونافش باللون الأزرق الفاتح، وأرفقت معه كاب طويل باللون نفسه، والفستان من تصميم المصممة نور فتح الله. وأكملت ماغي إطلالتها بقفازعال باللون الأسود.
 
 
أسيل عمران: إرتدت فستان من المخمل الأسود الفخم الذي تميّز بأكمام طويلة ذات الأطراف المغلقة، مع ياقة القلب، ثم إنسدلت أطراف فستانها الطويلة بفتحة الساق الجانبية، وإنتعلت أسيل حذاء "بلاتفورم" باللون الأسود مع جوارب عالية شفافة.
 

>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب 
 

للنساء فقط

فن وثقافة

منوعات

