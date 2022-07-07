Alsumaria TV
بعد مصادرة طائرتيه.. ملياردير روسي يقاضي واشنطن
تباعاً.. السومرية تنشر نتائج الامتحانات العامة لطلبة الثالث المتوسط

2022-07-07 | 01:05
تباعاً.. السومرية تنشر نتائج الامتحانات العامة لطلبة الثالث المتوسط
16,257 مشاهدة

نتائج الامتحانات العامة لطلبة الثالث المتوسط

أعلنت وزارة التربية، النتائج النهائية للامتحانات العامة للصف الثالث المتوسط، للعام الدراسي 2021 -2022 .

وبإمكان طلبتنا الأعزاء، الاطلاع على النتائج لجميع المحافظات عبر الروابط الالكترونية التالية :



#الكرخ_الاولى
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1zWwTTKol3Tlb8Yi4c3HRrAinlMkBCKSS?usp=sharing

#الكرخ_الثانية
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13XmpFziHvzvrO55UgD9sIUYsb9vHHwUd?usp=sharing

#الكرخ_الثالثة
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1QAG4zcJfpXZAGX0jtIo6QQNEerfIO-Fe?usp=sharing

#الرصافة_الاولى
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1C36pSRXEwQeP5fqTGFnJTZ1Lxboq2_nI?usp=sharing

#الرصافة_الثانية
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1vbK-raCY23qQLA07oVkhM2fjeUhOEMer?usp=sharing

#الرصافة_الثالثة
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/10bbqtP9aW9QcWV5hPOKd8DzyFLaGsBGf?usp=sharing

#صلاح_الدين
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1qeeUmcYPfWYDfkGPAFaLgd9wYwf_BWd5?usp=sharing

#كركوك
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1BmvKfQ3LTuO-qAmpUdH-rpuxlGDOaGPA?usp=sharing

#البصرة
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1gDqKnxSolSnyXSUwGcQ7QSkUdA2OuoWU?usp=sharing

#الديوانية
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1jVfMG-qIC3_l3u_65Ug3EivhGk8TDj3C?usp=sharing

#المثنى
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1UF0vD_oS-9jWZbs7mK2DlcngB_2o1Vhr?usp=sharing

#النجف_الاشرف
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1nD3y6FRTBevNLLHLvHBUhjHVpIV9MTTR?usp=sharing

#واسط
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1WxPkRn_n42eMgM8P-QvGlSNWYAkkRTss?usp=sharing

#نينوى
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1zALGq_v2SKBWmw4pnFZVkiJz-tv4M5w1?usp=sharing

#ميسان
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1SeFsqZJ-bljc39oLYaK5MVV7lu9IPY4v?usp=sharing

#بابل
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1C9ZDdVucHmi7qR5tZlSiMvA3mBeYrqUs?usp=sharing

#ديالى
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1jUa6b-hduIqv78bmDesylzRsCkRrgnoM?usp=sharing

#ذي_قار
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ZiygV9lNgA7go7-G5q0pnHk7_LC5Tc5j?usp=sharing

#كربلاء_المقدسة
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1j0cY_snBuMFhuePbLPza9Lkefe_lcBfi?usp=sharing

#الانبار
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1sNIG5Te08UaxDsptxrRszFk-ruc-EDux?usp=sharing

#ممثلية_دهوك
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1KMqVTL3jzLWzRt0qJ0epKfjd0hbLB50W?usp=sharing

#ممثلية_اربيل
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1fYmTFG6qGf7xwdQGJanUpiFKkH7Ej4BB?usp=sharing

#ممثلية_السليمانية
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1DN9-MY9u_mlV3DG2MhdhFrjNGomMerKl?usp=sharing

