تخليداً لذكراهم.. صورة "مبهرة" لضحايا كورونا من الكوادر الطبية في العراق
تخليداً لذكراهم.. صورة "مبهرة" لضحايا كورونا من الكوادر الطبية في العراق

محليات

2023-03-02 | 06:47
تخليداً لذكراهم.. صورة &quot;مبهرة&quot; لضحايا كورونا من الكوادر الطبية في العراق
1,377 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز - محليات

نشر حساب منظمة الصحة العالمية في العراق، اليوم الخميس، صورة "مبهرة" لضحايا وباء كورونا من الأطباء والكوادر الصحية في العراق خلال السنوات الماضية.

وقالت المنظمة تعليقا على الصورة، "تمثل هذه الوجوه 305 وجها من الطواقم الطبية العراقية وهم الشجعان الذين فقدوا حياتهم بسبب COVID19 في العراق على مدار السنوات الثلاث الماضية أثناء محاولتهم إنقاذ حياتنا".

وأضافت، "فلنخلد ذكراهم وذكرى التضحيات التي قدموها للحفاظ على سلامتنا".
