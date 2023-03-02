تخليداً لذكراهم.. صورة "مبهرة" لضحايا كورونا من الكوادر الطبية في العراق

These 305 faces represent the courageous health workers who have lost their lives to #COVID19 in #Iraq over the past three years while trying to save ours.
Let's pay tribute to their memory and recognize the sacrifices they made to keep us safe. pic.twitter.com/roEGXmVRbx
— WHO Iraq (@WHOIraq) March 2, 2023
