ظهر بذي قار وحير العلماء.. حل "لغز" معبد عراقي عمره 4 آلاف عام

“Experts working on the ancient city of Girsu in southern Iraq unearthed a 4,000-year-old Sumerian temple, so old that later extremely cryptic Greek inscriptions found at the site made no historical sense.
British Museum archaeologists now believe the site boasted a Greek temple… pic.twitter.com/osPkl1kVKG
— Paul S Armstrong 🇬🇧 (@paulsarmstrong) November 19, 2023
“Experts working on the ancient city of Girsu in southern Iraq unearthed a 4,000-year-old Sumerian temple, so old that later extremely cryptic Greek inscriptions found at the site made no historical sense.
British Museum archaeologists now believe the site boasted a Greek temple… pic.twitter.com/osPkl1kVKG
This is the ancient Bridge of Girsu/Tello. It was built in the ancient Sumerian city of Girsu (present-day site of Tell Telloh in Dhi Qar Governorate, Iraq).
Initially believed to be the ruins of a temple, dam or water regulator, the structure is now believed to be a bridge that… pic.twitter.com/hUwZdLQ4FZ
— ArchaeoHistories (@histories_arch) October 26, 2023
This is the ancient Bridge of Girsu/Tello. It was built in the ancient Sumerian city of Girsu (present-day site of Tell Telloh in Dhi Qar Governorate, Iraq).
Initially believed to be the ruins of a temple, dam or water regulator, the structure is now believed to be a bridge that… pic.twitter.com/hUwZdLQ4FZ
4,500-year-old Sumerian temple dedicated to mighty thunder god discovered in Iraq:
Archaeologists have unearthed the remains of a 4,500-year-old Sumerian temple at the heart of the ancient city of Girsu, in southeastern Iraq.https://t.co/lPI0PvFo6s
— Artemission.com (@ArtemissionArt) March 10, 2023
4,500-year-old Sumerian temple dedicated to mighty thunder god discovered in Iraq:
Archaeologists have unearthed the remains of a 4,500-year-old Sumerian temple at the heart of the ancient city of Girsu, in southeastern Iraq.https://t.co/lPI0PvFo6s
New work at the Sumerian city of Girsu has turned up a royal palace, 200 cuneiform tablets and a temple to Ningirsu.
"The sanctuary is named Eninnu, the White Thunderbird, and would have been revered as one of the most important temples of Mesopotamia." pic.twitter.com/t8p0lleaHb
— Stone Age Herbalist (@Paracelsus1092) February 19, 2023
New work at the Sumerian city of Girsu has turned up a royal palace, 200 cuneiform tablets and a temple to Ningirsu.
"The sanctuary is named Eninnu, the White Thunderbird, and would have been revered as one of the most important temples of Mesopotamia." pic.twitter.com/t8p0lleaHb