غزة.. قلق أوروبي من خطة لتجميع النازحين
ظهر بذي قار وحير العلماء.. حل "لغز" معبد عراقي عمره 4 آلاف عام

محليات

2023-11-22 | 00:27
ظهر بذي قار وحير العلماء.. حل &quot;لغز&quot; معبد عراقي عمره 4 آلاف عام
3,837 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – محليات

تمكن علماء الآثار، أخيرا من حل اللغز المحيط بمعبد عراقي عمره 4 آلاف عام، حيث اكتشفوا دلائل تشير إلى أن الإسكندر الأكبر كان يُعبد كشخصية "مقدسة" قبل 2300 عام.

وكان العلماء في حيرة من أمرهم عندما اكتشفوا نقوشا يونانية حديثة في معبد كرسو السومري القديم، في محافظة ذي قار، وتسمى حاليا بتل تلو.
 
وكانت مدينة كرسو جزءا من الحضارة السومرية، وهي إحدى أقدم الحضارات في العالم التي شيدت المدن الأولى وأنشأت أولى القوانين.

ويعتقد علماء الآثار في المتحف البريطاني أن المعبد اليوناني للإسكندر الأكبر قد تم تأسيسه في الموقع، ربما على يد الإسكندر نفسه.
 

ويشير اكتشاف عملة فضية سكتها قوات الإسكندر في عام 330 قبل الميلاد إلى أن الإسكندر ربما زار المعبد بعد هزيمة الفرس.

وهذا من شأنه أن يجعل تأسيس المعبد أحد الأعمال الأخيرة في حياة الإسكندر، قبل وقت قصير من وفاته عن عمر يناهز 32 عاما.

ويُعتقد أن مدينة كرسو كانت مأهولة بالسكان منذ عام 5000 قبل الميلاد، وأصبحت مدينة مقدسة عند السومريين والموطن الروحي لإلههم المحارب " ننكرسو".
 

وبعد أن بدأت أعمال التنقيب في القرن التاسع عشر، بدا أنه ربما تم بناء هيكل يوناني في الموقع، ولكن الدليل الوحيد كان عبارة عن لوح غامض، كتب فيه باللغتين اليونانية والآرامية: "أدد نادين آخي" (Adad-nadin-aḫḫe) ويعني "مانح الأخوين".

وما حير العلماء هو أن المعبد قد تم هجره في عام 1750 قبل الميلاد، أي قبل أكثر من 1000 عام من ولادة الإسكندر الأكبر.

ويعتقد عالم الآثار بالمتحف البريطاني، الدكتور سيباستيان راي، أن اليونانيين أسسوا معبدهم الخاص في الموقع القديم، ربما لإعلان "ألوهية" الإسكندر. قائلا: "إنه أمر مذهل حقا. إن اكتشافاتنا تضع المعبد الأخير في حياة الإسكندر. لقد وجدنا القرابين، أنواع القرابين التي سيتم تقديمها بعد المعركة، وتماثيل الجنود والفرسان".
 

وأضاف الدكتور راي في تصريح لصحيفة "التلغراف": "هناك احتمال، لن نعرفه على وجه اليقين أبدا، أنه ربما جاء إلى هنا، عندما عاد إلى بابل، قبل وفاته مباشرة".

ويشير اكتشاف العملة الفضية إلى جانب مذبح به قرابين توجد عادة في المعابد اليونانية، إلى أن الموقع كان يستخدم كمكان للعبادة من قبل قوات الإسكندر.

وشملت القرابين فرسانا من الطين، يشبهون إلى حد كبير شكل الحرس الشخصي للإسكندر. ويقول العلماء إن هذا قد يعني أن من قدم القرابين كان قريبا جدا من الإسكندر، أو أنها ربما تكون من صنع الإسكندر نفسه.

وتسلط الاكتشافات الضوء على معنى النقش اليوناني الغامض الموجود في الموقع: "مانح الأخوين".

ووفقا للعلماء، كان للإسكندر الأكبر اهتمام شخصي كبير بشخصية هرقل وأعلن نفسه ابن زيوس أثناء وجوده في مصر، ما جعله شقيق البطل الأسطوري. وربما سأل الإسكندر الشعب السومري عن أكثر شخص يشبه هرقل في ثقافتهم، والذين أشاروا إلى "ننكرسو"الإله المحارب.

ويعتقد الدكتور راي أن المعبد كان مخصصا لزيوس وشقيقين يمثلان الشخصية المشتركة لهرقل وننكرسو والإسكندر الأكبر.

ويقول الدكتور راي: "هذا الموقع يكرم زيوس وابنيه الإلهيين. أبناءه هرقل والإسكندر. وهذا ما تشير إليه هذه الاكتشافات".

>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب 
Alsumaria Tv
