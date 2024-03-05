Alsumaria TV
السفير الياباني داخل مرقد الامام علي (ع).. تساءل عن التربة والمدونون يردون

محليات

2024-03-05 | 05:03
السفير الياباني داخل مرقد الامام علي (ع).. تساءل عن التربة والمدونون يردون
3,405 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – محليات

نشر السفير الياباني في العراق فوتوشي ماتسوموتو، صوراً من داخل مرقد الامام علي (ع) في محافظة النجف الأشرف، فيما تساءل عن سبب وجود "تربة كربلاء" بكثرة أمام الزائرين.

عبر حسابه الرسمي على منصة أكس (تويتر سابقاً)، نشر تغريدة مع صورة له، كتب عليها، "رجعت لضريح الامام علي بعد زيارتي الاخيرة قبل عام.. اني وزميلي تلقينا بركات الله مرة ثانية".


ثم عاد السفير الياياني بنشر تغريدة مع صورة تظهر وجود "تربة كربلاء" أمام زائر، حيث كتب، "في مرقد الإمام علي في النجف، وجدت العديد من الأشياء المستديرة أمام جميع الزوار على الأرض. هل يمكن أن تعلمني ما معنى هذه القطعة التي جلبت من تراب كربلاء؟".


وعلق المدونين على تغريدة السفير الياباني، حيث كتب أحدهم، " حسب سنه نبينا محمد نحتاج لمكان طاهر. مثل الارض او ما انتبهت الارض للسجود عليه. لهذا نستخدم هذه التربة لتمثل قطعه من الارض وتكون طاهره"، أما اخر فقد كتب، "ذكر في القران الكريم بسم لله الرحمن الرحيم وجعلة لي الارض مسجدا وطهورا فيصنع الشيعة هذه التربة آلتي هي جزء من الأرض ليسجدوا عليها مصداقا لهذه الآية الكريمة.




>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب 
