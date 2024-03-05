السفير الياباني داخل مرقد الامام علي (ع).. تساءل عن التربة والمدونون يردون

رجعت لضريح الإمام علي بعد زيارتي الأخيرة قبل عام. آني وزميلي تلقينا بركة الله مرة ثانية! pic.twitter.com/COce96eaqW
In the holy shrine of Imam Ali in Najaf, I found many round objects in front of all visitors on the floor. Could you kindly teach me the meaning of this object brought from the soil of Karbala? pic.twitter.com/2OPdEHgeqH
حسب سنه نبينا محمد نحتاج لمكان طاهر . مثل الارض او ما انتبهت الارض للسجود عليه .
لهذا نستخدم هذه التربه لتمثل قطعه من الارض وتكون طاهره .
