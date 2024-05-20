نشر فيديو من ساحة التحرير.. كيف تسلل "إسرائيلي متشدد" الى العراق وايران؟

Outrage in the Islamic Resistance Axis camp:
Resistance channels are outraged that a Jewish TikToker (Avi Gold) has been roaming around openly in Iraq. He's been taking photos with Shia imams and Iraqi security forces. Channels affiliated with Iran-backed Shi'ite militias in… pic.twitter.com/Ewv2OqmURN
— FJ (@Natsecjeff) April 24, 2024
