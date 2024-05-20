Alsumaria Tv
نشر فيديو من ساحة التحرير.. كيف تسلل "إسرائيلي متشدد" الى العراق وايران؟

محليات

2024-05-20 | 06:33
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
نشر فيديو من ساحة التحرير.. كيف تسلل &quot;إسرائيلي متشدد&quot; الى العراق وايران؟
3,131 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز-دوليات


تحدث البلوغر الإسرائيلي آفي جولد "المتشدد لاسرائيليته"، عن "مغامراته" في زيارة البلدان المعادية للكيان، والذي سبق ان اثار ضجة على مستوى ضيق في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي العراقية بعد ان زار بغداد وعدة محافظات عراقية من بينها الكفل في بابل.

وقال جولد انه أنه زار 129 دولة، بما في ذلك بعض الدول التي ليس لها علاقات دبلوماسية مع إسرائيل؛ يقول إن معظم الأشخاص الذين يلتقي بهم مفتونون بيهوديته، مشيرا الى انه كان يدافع عن إسرائيل على طول الطريق والبلدان التي زارها خلال النقاش مع السكان المحليين بما في ذلك ايران والعراق وأفغانستان، وذلك في مقابلة له مع قناة 12 الإسرائيلية.

وخلال المقابلة مع القناة الإسرائيلية، قال جولد انه زار العراق عدة مرات وقام برحلة إلى المملكة العربية السعودية، كما ظهر جولد في زيارة الى ساحة التحرير وسط بغداد وهو يتحدث باللغة العبرية بينما قدم لمتابعيه لقطات من المشهد.

كما التقط صوراً مع رجل دين معمم شيعي، وقد لفت المقطع انتباه وسائل الإعلام ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي العراقية، والتي طالبت باعتقاله.

ونفى جولد أن يكون رحلاته بغرض الاستفزاز أو الشهرة، قائلا إن التعطش للسفر هو ما يدفعه لزيارة هذه الدول، معتبرا ان زيارة الدول التي ليس لها علاقات مع إسرائيل او كونها معادية ومحظورة "مثير أكثر".

ويشير الى إنه "ليس الإسرائيلي الوحيد الذي تمكن من دخول مثل هذه المواقع، ولديه العديد من الأصدقاء الذين قاموا برحلات مماثلة"، مبينا ان "الطريقة هي التسلل إلى البلدان عبر نقاط حدودية سيئة الحراسة، وأحيانا في الليل عندما لا يكون الجنود في حالة تأهب، تم استخدام نفس الطريقة للعودة مرة أخرى".



>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب 
