عبدوها لأكثر من 75 عاماً... جنازة مهيبة لأنثى تمساح (صور)

Babiya, the god's own crocodile of Sri Anantapura Lake temple has reached Vishnu Padam.



The divine crocodile lived in the temple's lake for over 70years by eating the rice & jaggery prasadam of Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy & guarded the temple.



May she attain Sadgati, Om Shanti!