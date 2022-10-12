Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
انتخابات 2021
نتائج الانتخابات
اليوم الانتخابي
محليات
سياسة
أمن
دوليات
روسيا - أوكرانيا
كورونا اليوم
خاص السومرية
للنساء فقط
منوعات
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
اقتصاد
رياضة
علم وعالم
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
رمضان 2022
سياسة
مسلسلات
رياضة
لقطات
مجتمع
منوعات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
انتخابات 2021
محليات
سياسة
أمن
دوليات
كورونا اليوم
خاص السومرية
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا غرق زورقي مهاجرين في اليونان
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2022 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2022 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2022 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
اعلان

عبدوها لأكثر من 75 عاماً... جنازة مهيبة لأنثى تمساح (صور)

منوعات

2022-10-12 | 02:51
عبدوها لأكثر من 75 عاماً... جنازة مهيبة لأنثى تمساح (صور)
1,479 مشاهدة

في واقعة غريبة ونادرة، أقام أهالي قرية هندية جنازة مهيبة لأنثى تمساح "نباتية" كان يعبدونها منذ أكثر من 75 عاماً.

ونعى المصلون في أحد المعابد بالهند وفاة أنثى تمساح محبوبة عاشت في بحيرة قريبة وكانت تتغذى على كرات الأرز التي يقدمها السكان المحليون.
وتم تزيين جثمان أنثى التمساح، المعروفة باسم "بابيا"، بأكاليل من الزهور، وتم وضعها في تابوت زجاجي حتى يتمكن المصلون من قرية أنانثابورا بولاية كيرالا من إلقاء نظرة وداعهم الأخير عليها.
وكانت "بابيا" تشتهر لعقود بالاستلقاء على درجات سلم معبد "سري أنانثابورا" لأخذ قسطها اليومي من أشعة الشمس، ثم تتغذى على الأطعمة النباتية التي يقدمها لها السكان المحليون. كما أنها كانت لمدة 75 عاماً "تعويذة المعبد" الرئيسية. وبحلول الليل، وبعد انتهاء الطقوس الدينية، كانت "بابيا" تدخل المعبد وتتجول.
وتتميز قصة "بابيا" بلحمة أسطورية وغالبًا ما يرويها السكان المحليون للزوار، ظهرت "بابيا"، وفقاً للروايات، في بركة مجاورة للمعبد بعد أن أطلق ضابط استعماري بريطاني النار على تمساح في المعبد عام 1945. واتضح أن أنثى التمساح هذه كانت نباتية وتتذوق كرات الأرز. وعند رؤية ذلك، بدأ الهندوس يعبدونها.

ورفض الأطباء البيطريون المحليون هذه الرواية (كونها نباتية)، قائلين إن البحيرة مليئة في الأساس بالأسماك والثعابين التي يمكن أن تتغذى عليها "بابيا"، والمعروفة أيضًا باسم "التمساح الإله". ومع ذلك، كان القرويون يصرون أنها نباتية حيث اعتادوا على "الاستحمام" في البركة دون أن تزعجهم.

ووفقاً لروايات السكان أيضاً، وتؤكدها بعض الصور داخل المعبد خلال النهار، عندما يطلب قسيس ما من "بابيا" المغادرة بأدب والعودة إلى البحيرة، كانت تصغي للأوامر جيداً.

وقبل لحظاتها الأخيرة، ظلت "بابيا" مختفية لأيام، ولم تظهر فكها أيضاً فوق المياه لتلتهم كرات الأرز التي كانت تأكلها مرتين في اليوم، مما أثار القلق لدى السكان. وقد تأكدت أسوأ مخاوفهم عندما شوهدت جثتها تطفو في البحيرة.

وبعد أن سحبها السكان المحليون من الماء، استعدت "بابيا" لجنازتها. وحضر مئات الأشخاص مراسم الجنازة قبل دفنها في أرض المعبد.

وتواجه "تماسيح المغر"، التي يمكن أن تعيش لمدة تصل إلى 80 عامًا، تهديدات في الهند بسبب تدمير موائلها الطبيعية واستخدام الأراضي للزراعة.
>> حمل تطبيق السومرية وتابع آخر الأخبار أول بأول

>> أندرويد
>> آبل
>> هواوي
 
+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
السومرية - أخبار العراق السومرية - أخبار العراق السومرية - أخبار العراق
Messenger
telegram
أحدث الحلقات
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
مرآب بغداد الجديدة - الحلقة ٣١٣ | الموسم 5
04:00 | 2022-10-12
Play
مرآب بغداد الجديدة - الحلقة ٣١٣ | الموسم 5
04:00 | 2022-10-12
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
عمال النظافة والمزارعون في المُدن، يعانون من نظرة المجتمع لهم - حلقة ٣١ | الموسم 1
14:50 | 2022-10-11
Play
عمال النظافة والمزارعون في المُدن، يعانون من نظرة المجتمع لهم - حلقة ٣١ | الموسم 1
14:50 | 2022-10-11
عشرين
Play
عشرين
مخاض كردي عسير لحسم الرئاسة وحكومة اطارية بمباركة شركاء الصدر - حلقة ٤٥ | 2022
14:00 | 2022-10-11
Play
مخاض كردي عسير لحسم الرئاسة وحكومة اطارية بمباركة شركاء الصدر - حلقة ٤٥ | 2022
14:00 | 2022-10-11
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
مميزات وعيوب زواج الاقارب - الحلقة ١٤١ | 2022
05:00 | 2022-10-11
Play
مميزات وعيوب زواج الاقارب - الحلقة ١٤١ | 2022
05:00 | 2022-10-11
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
الممثل والمنتج حامد المقطري - حلقة ٢٤
16:00 | 2022-10-10
Play
الممثل والمنتج حامد المقطري - حلقة ٢٤
16:00 | 2022-10-10
بالمختزل
Play
بالمختزل
عام على الانتخابات الخامسة..جدلية السلاح والاصلاح - حلقة ٤٩ | الموسم 1
14:00 | 2022-10-10
Play
عام على الانتخابات الخامسة..جدلية السلاح والاصلاح - حلقة ٤٩ | الموسم 1
14:00 | 2022-10-10
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٠ تشرين الأول ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
12:45 | 2022-10-10
Play
نشرة ١٠ تشرين الأول ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
12:45 | 2022-10-10
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
بغضاً بجاره خطف طفله وقام مع افراد من عائلته بقتله وفصل رأسه عن الجسد - الحلقة ٥٧ | ٢٠٢٢
14:50 | 2022-10-09
Play
بغضاً بجاره خطف طفله وقام مع افراد من عائلته بقتله وفصل رأسه عن الجسد - الحلقة ٥٧ | ٢٠٢٢
14:50 | 2022-10-09
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ٨ الى ١٤ تشرين الأول ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
03:00 | 2022-10-08
Play
من ٨ الى ١٤ تشرين الأول ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
03:00 | 2022-10-08
مع محسّد
Play
مع محسّد
تشرين المكون! تطرد تشرين الثورة!! - حلقة ٩٠ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2022-10-07
Play
تشرين المكون! تطرد تشرين الثورة!! - حلقة ٩٠ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2022-10-07
الأكثر مشاهدة
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
مرآب بغداد الجديدة - الحلقة ٣١٣ | الموسم 5
04:00 | 2022-10-12
Play
مرآب بغداد الجديدة - الحلقة ٣١٣ | الموسم 5
04:00 | 2022-10-12
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
عمال النظافة والمزارعون في المُدن، يعانون من نظرة المجتمع لهم - حلقة ٣١ | الموسم 1
14:50 | 2022-10-11
Play
عمال النظافة والمزارعون في المُدن، يعانون من نظرة المجتمع لهم - حلقة ٣١ | الموسم 1
14:50 | 2022-10-11
عشرين
Play
عشرين
مخاض كردي عسير لحسم الرئاسة وحكومة اطارية بمباركة شركاء الصدر - حلقة ٤٥ | 2022
14:00 | 2022-10-11
Play
مخاض كردي عسير لحسم الرئاسة وحكومة اطارية بمباركة شركاء الصدر - حلقة ٤٥ | 2022
14:00 | 2022-10-11
لقطات
Play
لقطات
العلوي يحذر الصدر من سياسة غلق الابواب! | بالمختزل
11:00 | 2022-10-11
Play
العلوي يحذر الصدر من سياسة غلق الابواب! | بالمختزل
11:00 | 2022-10-11
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
مميزات وعيوب زواج الاقارب - الحلقة ١٤١ | 2022
05:00 | 2022-10-11
Play
مميزات وعيوب زواج الاقارب - الحلقة ١٤١ | 2022
05:00 | 2022-10-11
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
الممثل والمنتج حامد المقطري - حلقة ٢٤
16:00 | 2022-10-10
Play
الممثل والمنتج حامد المقطري - حلقة ٢٤
16:00 | 2022-10-10
بالمختزل
Play
بالمختزل
عام على الانتخابات الخامسة..جدلية السلاح والاصلاح - حلقة ٤٩ | الموسم 1
14:00 | 2022-10-10
Play
عام على الانتخابات الخامسة..جدلية السلاح والاصلاح - حلقة ٤٩ | الموسم 1
14:00 | 2022-10-10
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٠ تشرين الأول ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
12:45 | 2022-10-10
Play
نشرة ١٠ تشرين الأول ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
12:45 | 2022-10-10
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
بغضاً بجاره خطف طفله وقام مع افراد من عائلته بقتله وفصل رأسه عن الجسد - الحلقة ٥٧ | ٢٠٢٢
14:50 | 2022-10-09
Play
بغضاً بجاره خطف طفله وقام مع افراد من عائلته بقتله وفصل رأسه عن الجسد - الحلقة ٥٧ | ٢٠٢٢
14:50 | 2022-10-09
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ٨ الى ١٤ تشرين الأول ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
03:00 | 2022-10-08
Play
من ٨ الى ١٤ تشرين الأول ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
03:00 | 2022-10-08
اعلان
نعم
نعم
كلا
كلا
حل البرلمان هو الأمثل
حل البرلمان هو الأمثل
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
سياسة
مسلسلات
رياضة
رمضان 2022
لقطات
السومرية نيوز
انتخابات 2021
محليات
سياسة
أمن
دوليات
كورونا اليوم
خاص السومرية
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
كتّاب السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2022 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2022 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.