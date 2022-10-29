Alsumaria TV
وزير الداخلية يوجه بإلغاء كافة الأوامر الوزارية السابقة (وثيقة)
"ثقوب إكليلية".. ناسا تنشر صورة مذهلة للشمس

منوعات

2022-10-29 | 02:26
&quot;ثقوب إكليلية&quot;.. ناسا تنشر صورة مذهلة للشمس
461 مشاهدة

نشرت ناسا صورة رائعة للشمس في ضوء الأشعة فوق البنفسجية، حيث يتشكل التعبير الودود للشمس من بقع تعرف باسم الثقوب الإكليلية.

وتعرَّف الثقوب بأنها المناطق التي تنطلق فيها الرياح الشمسية السريعة إلى الفضاء.
لكن بالنسبة لنا على بعد 93 مليون ميل على الأرض، تبدو مثل عينين وابتسامة مشعة.

كل 12 ثانية، يصور مرصد ناسا للديناميات الشمسية (SDO) الشمس بعشرة أطوال موجية مختلفة من الأشعة فوق البنفسجية.

وتُظهر صورة SDO الجديدة الثقوب الإكليلية، والتي تكون مظلمة لأنها أقل المناطق نشاطا في الشمس.

وتنبعث من هذه المناطق في الغلاف الجوي الخارجي جزيئات مشحونة يمكن أن تؤدي إلى عواصف مغنطيسية أرضية عند وصولها إلى الأرض.

ويشكل هذا النوع من "طقس الفضاء" تهديدا لوظيفة أقمارنا الصناعية التي تدور في مدارها.

>> حمل تطبيق السومرية وتابع آخر الأخبار أول بأول

>> أندرويد
>> آبل
>> هواوي
 

منوعات

علم وعالم

