ظهور دوامة بيضاء متحركة في سماء هاواي (فيديو)

منوعات

2023-02-01 | 01:19
ظهور دوامة بيضاء متحركة في سماء هاواي (فيديو)
1,491 مشاهدة

التقطت كاميرا مرتبطة بقمر صناعي عسكري على قمة مونا كيا أعلى القمم الجبلية في هاواي ما يشبه دوامة تدور في السماء ليلا.

وأظهرت الكاميرات كرة بيضاء تنتشر في الفضاء وتشكل دوامة أثناء تحركها ثم تتلاشى وتختفي.

وبحسب صحيفة "الغارديان" البريطانية، قال الباحث في المرصد الفلكي الوطني لتلسكوب سوبارو الياباني إيتشي تاناكا، إنه كان يقوم بأعمال أخرى في تلك الليلة ولم ير المشهد على الفور.

وأطلقت شركة "سبيس إكس" قمرا صناعيا عسكريا صباح يوم 18 كانون الثاني من محطة كيب كانافيرال للقوة الفضائية في فلوريدا.

وتعتبر قمة مونا كيا من أفضل الأماكن التي توفر ظروف مشاهدة لأكثر الحوادث الفضائية روعة وإبهار.
