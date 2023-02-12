Alsumaria TV
رجل أعمال باكستاني يتبرع بـ 30 مليون دولار لضحايا الزلزال

منوعات

2023-02-12 | 05:53
رجل أعمال باكستاني يتبرع بـ 30 مليون دولار لضحايا الزلزال
1,479 مشاهدة

تبرع رجل أعمال باكستاني مقيم في الولايات المتحدة الأميركية بمبلغ 30 مليون دولار لضحايا الزلازل المدمرة التي ضربت جنوبي تركيا وشمالي سوريا الأسبوع الماضي.

أعلن ذلك رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف، وقال عبر حسابه على تويتر "تأثرت بشدة بمثال رجل باكستاني مجهول دخل إلى السفارة التركية في الولايات المتحدة وتبرع بمبلغ 30 مليون دولار لضحايا الزلزال في تركيا وسوريا".

وأضاف "هذه الأعمال الخيرية تمكن البشرية من الانتصار على الصعاب التي يبدو حلها مستعصيا".

والخميس الماضي، شكل شريف لجنة وزارية خاصة للإشراف على جمع الأموال ومواد الإغاثة لضحايا الزلازل التي ضربت تركيا وسوريا.

وتجتمع اللجنة يوميا لضمان تسليم الأموال ومواد الإغاثة في الوقت المناسب إلى المناطق التي دمرها الزلزال.

وفي السياق، أعلنت الهيئة الوطنية الباكستانية لإدارة الكوارث على تويتر أن الخطوط الجوية الباكستانية والخطوط الجوية التركية أرسلت شحنتي إغاثة أخريين إلى تركيا من لاهور، عاصمة إقليم البنجاب وسط شرقي البلاد.

كما أفاد سلاح الجو الباكستاني في بيان بأن طائراته التي تحمل 16.5 طنًا من المساعدات الإنسانية التي تبرع بها الناس لضحايا الزلزال "وصلت إلى مدينة أضنة جنوبي تركيا".
وكان رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني قد أصدرتعليمات بتشكيل صندوق إغاثة لصالح متضرري زلزال تركيا.

وذكرت الحكومة الباكستانية في بيان أن جميع أعضاء مجلس الوزراء سيتبرعون براتب شهر، في حين سيتبرع كافة موظفي الدولة براتب يوم لصالح صندوق الإغاثة.

وتجاوزت حصيلة قتلى الزلزال الذي ضرب جنوبي تركيا وشمالي سوريا قبل نحو أسبوع، 29 ألفا مع انتشال المزيد من الجثث من تحت أنقاض المباني المدمرة في البلدين، في ظل استمرار البحث عن ناجين رغم تضاؤل الآمال في العثور عليهم.

واليوم الأحد، أعلن فؤاد أوقطاي نائب الرئيس التركي ارتفاع حصيلة الوفيات جراء الزلزال جنوبي البلاد إلى 24 ألفا و617 شخصا، في حين بلغت الوفيات في سوريا نحو 4 آلاف قتيل، وفق إحصائيات المرصد السوري.

وفجر الاثنين الماضي، ضرب زلزال جنوبي تركيا وشمالي سوريا بلغت قوته 7.7 درجات على مقياس ريختر، أعقبه آخر بعد ساعات بقوة 7.6 درجات ومئات الهزات الارتدادية العنيفة، مما خلف خسائر كبيرة في الأرواح والممتلكات في البلدين.

>> حمل تطبيق السومرية وتابع آخر الأخبار أول بأول

>> أندرويد
>> آبل
>> هواوي
 
