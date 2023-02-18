Alsumaria TV
التربية تصدر توضيحاً بشأن مقطع لطالبات يفترشن بمدرسة في البصرة
بعد 11 يوماً تحت الانقاض.. اب يحضن طفلته لأول مرة في تركيا (فيديو)

منوعات

2023-02-18 | 02:51
بعد 11 يوماً تحت الانقاض.. اب يحضن طفلته لأول مرة في تركيا (فيديو)
1,562 مشاهدة

عقب الزلزال العنيف الذي ضرب تركيا وسوريا في 6 شباط، باتت رائحة الموت تفوح في كل مكان. فالقصص المأساوية لا تعد ولا تحصى. آلاف القتلى والجرحى، فضلاً عن فقدان الناس أحباءهم.

إلا أنه رغم الفاجعة، يبقى للفرح مكان أيضاً. فبعد انتشاله حياً عقب 261 ساعة قضاها تحت الأنقاض في محافظة هاتاي جنوب البلاد، التقى المواطن التركي مصطفى أفجي طفلته للمرة الأولى، فحضنها وقبّلها.

وانتشر خلال الساعات الماضية فيديو مؤثر على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي يوثق لقاء مصطفى بزوجته وابنته، التي ولدت ليلة وقوع الزلزال في المستشفى حيث يخضع للعلاج.

يذكر أن الزلزال خلف 45 ألف قتيل في تركيا وسوريا، وعشرات آلاف الجرحى، وشرّد ملايين وسط برد قارس.

يشار إلى أن الزلزال الذي بلغت قوته 7.8 درجات يعتبر واحداً من أسوأ الكوارث الطبيعية التي مرّت عبر التاريخ.


>> حمل تطبيق السومرية وتابع آخر الأخبار أول بأول

>> أندرويد
>> آبل
>> هواوي
 

دوليات

منوعات

