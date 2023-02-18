بعد 11 يوماً تحت الانقاض.. اب يحضن طفلته لأول مرة في تركيا (فيديو)

#TurkeySyriaEarthquake2023

Love #GoodNews 😍♥️

Mustafa Avcı, 34-year-old who was rescued 261 hours after the private hospital collapsed in the earthquake in #Hatay met his wife Bilge and his baby Almila, who was born on the night of the earthquake✨#TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/FfxLqW61lL