منعته من اللعب داخل الدرس.. طالب أمريكي ينهال على معلمته بالضرب! (فيديو)

JUST IN: 6’6” 270 pound black male student attacks a white teacher at Matanzas High School for taking away his Nintendo Switch during class...
Video reveals the unconscious woman being brutally assaulted and struck in the head roughly 15 times. pic.twitter.com/pZAJzhaykv
— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) February 24, 2023
JUST IN: 6’6” 270 pound black male student attacks a white teacher at Matanzas High School for taking away his Nintendo Switch during class...
Video reveals the unconscious woman being brutally assaulted and struck in the head roughly 15 times. pic.twitter.com/pZAJzhaykv