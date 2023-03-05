ظنوا أنها ميتة.. العثور على أميركية مفقودة منذ أكثر من 30 عاما (صور)

#patriciakopta #missing #missingperson #RT #share #coldcase #pittsburgh #pennsylvania #pennerc #sotheyallcomehome pic.twitter.com/9PfmlHv7Ye
— Pennsylvania Emergency Response Center (@Penn_ERC) January 10, 2023
#patriciakopta #missing #missingperson #RT #share #coldcase #pittsburgh #pennsylvania #pennerc #sotheyallcomehome pic.twitter.com/9PfmlHv7Ye
NOW: Ross Township Police announce they have located Patricia Kopta, a woman who went missing from the area in 1992. She was found in a care home in Puerto Rico. Her husband and sister are here for a news conference today. pic.twitter.com/q3l3uA1grm
— Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) March 2, 2023
NOW: Ross Township Police announce they have located Patricia Kopta, a woman who went missing from the area in 1992. She was found in a care home in Puerto Rico. Her husband and sister are here for a news conference today. pic.twitter.com/q3l3uA1grm