Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
رياضة
خليجي 25
محليات
خاص السومرية
سياسة
أمن
دوليات
روسيا - أوكرانيا
كورونا اليوم
منوعات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
اقتصاد
علم وعالم
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
رمضان 2023
سياسة
مسلسلات
رياضة
السومرية Kids
لقطات
مجتمع
منوعات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
سياسة
دوليات
منوعات
كورونا اليوم
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
الحكيم يؤكد لطالباني أهمية التواصل بين القوى لحل الاشكالات العالقة
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
اعلان

لحظة قتل صاحبة مجزرة المدرسة في أمريكا ( فيديو)

منوعات

2023-03-29 | 03:11
لحظة قتل صاحبة مجزرة المدرسة في أمريكا ( فيديو)
3,291 مشاهدة

كشفت كاميرا مثبتة على جسد رجل شرطة، لحظة مقتل الشابة التي نفذت الهجوم المسلح على مدرسة ابتدائية بمدينة ناشفيل الأميركية، وراح ضحيتها 3 أطفال و3 بالغين رميا بالرصاص.

وأظهر الفيديو اللحظات الأخيرة، عند اقتحام عناصر الشرطة للمدرسة، وتبادل إطلاق النار مع أودري هيل (28 عاما) قبل أن ينجحوا بإصابتها، ثم إطلاق النار عدة مرات أخرى، مما أرداها قتيلة.

وقتلت أودري في الساعة 10:27 صباحا، بعد 14 دقيقة من اقتحامها المدرسة.


وصلت أودري هيل، 28 عاما، إلى مدرسة العهد التي كانت مدرستها عندما كانت طفلة، بسيارتها قبل الساعة العاشرة صباحا، وقتلت 6 أشخاص، قبل قتلها أيضا رميا بالرصاص من قبل رجال الشرطة.

ونشرت شرطة ناشفيل، صورا لبندقيتين شبه آليتين ومسدس كانت بحوزتها، وأكدوا العثور أيضا على بندقية في منزلها.

حيث رصدت الكاميرات هيل مرتدية قميصا أبيضا وقبعة حمراء تتجول بين الممرات قبل قتلها من قبل رجال الشرطة.
>> حمل تطبيق السومرية وتابع آخر الأخبار أول بأول

>> أندرويد
>> آبل
>> هواوي
 
+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
السومرية - أخبار العراق السومرية - أخبار العراق السومرية - أخبار العراق
Messenger
telegram
أحدث الحلقات
تك تك رمضان
Play
تك تك رمضان
يوسف سمارة - الحلقة ٧ | رمضان ٢٠٢٣
14:50 | 2023-03-29
Play
يوسف سمارة - الحلقة ٧ | رمضان ٢٠٢٣
14:50 | 2023-03-29
رزاق برو
Play
رزاق برو
الي طالع بالشارع خل يطفر - الحلقة ٧ | رمضان ٢٠٢٣
12:50 | 2023-03-29
Play
الي طالع بالشارع خل يطفر - الحلقة ٧ | رمضان ٢٠٢٣
12:50 | 2023-03-29
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٩ آذار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-03-29
Play
نشرة ٢٩ آذار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-03-29
هاي 100 ألف
Play
هاي 100 ألف
النخوة العراقية الأصيلة - الحلقة ٧ | رمضان ٢٠٢٣
12:00 | 2023-03-29
Play
النخوة العراقية الأصيلة - الحلقة ٧ | رمضان ٢٠٢٣
12:00 | 2023-03-29
حديث رمضان 2023
Play
حديث رمضان 2023
شهر رمضان..شهر السخاء والكرم - الحلقة ٧
11:40 | 2023-03-29
Play
شهر رمضان..شهر السخاء والكرم - الحلقة ٧
11:40 | 2023-03-29
ناس برمضان
Play
ناس برمضان
الأجواء الرمضانية من منطقة الصدرية - الحلقة ٧ | رمضان ٢٠٢٣
10:30 | 2023-03-29
Play
الأجواء الرمضانية من منطقة الصدرية - الحلقة ٧ | رمضان ٢٠٢٣
10:30 | 2023-03-29
صمون وزعتر
Play
صمون وزعتر
أجواء رمضانية من بغداد - حلقة ٢ | الموسم الرابع
16:15 | 2023-03-28
Play
أجواء رمضانية من بغداد - حلقة ٢ | الموسم الرابع
16:15 | 2023-03-28
جولة رمضانية
Play
جولة رمضانية
سوق بازار المصري اسطنبول - الحلقة ٦ | رمضان 2023
02:00 | 2023-03-28
Play
سوق بازار المصري اسطنبول - الحلقة ٦ | رمضان 2023
02:00 | 2023-03-28
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ٢٥ الى ٣١ آذار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-03-25
Play
من ٢٥ الى ٣١ آذار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-03-25
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
بغداد .. حافظ القاضي - الحلقة ٤٢٨ | 2023
05:00 | 2023-03-22
Play
بغداد .. حافظ القاضي - الحلقة ٤٢٨ | 2023
05:00 | 2023-03-22
الأكثر مشاهدة
تك تك رمضان
Play
تك تك رمضان
يوسف سمارة - الحلقة ٧ | رمضان ٢٠٢٣
14:50 | 2023-03-29
Play
يوسف سمارة - الحلقة ٧ | رمضان ٢٠٢٣
14:50 | 2023-03-29
رزاق برو
Play
رزاق برو
الي طالع بالشارع خل يطفر - الحلقة ٧ | رمضان ٢٠٢٣
12:50 | 2023-03-29
Play
الي طالع بالشارع خل يطفر - الحلقة ٧ | رمضان ٢٠٢٣
12:50 | 2023-03-29
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٩ آذار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-03-29
Play
نشرة ٢٩ آذار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-03-29
هاي 100 ألف
Play
هاي 100 ألف
النخوة العراقية الأصيلة - الحلقة ٧ | رمضان ٢٠٢٣
12:00 | 2023-03-29
Play
النخوة العراقية الأصيلة - الحلقة ٧ | رمضان ٢٠٢٣
12:00 | 2023-03-29
حديث رمضان 2023
Play
حديث رمضان 2023
شهر رمضان..شهر السخاء والكرم - الحلقة ٧
11:40 | 2023-03-29
Play
شهر رمضان..شهر السخاء والكرم - الحلقة ٧
11:40 | 2023-03-29
ناس برمضان
Play
ناس برمضان
الأجواء الرمضانية من منطقة الصدرية - الحلقة ٧ | رمضان ٢٠٢٣
10:30 | 2023-03-29
Play
الأجواء الرمضانية من منطقة الصدرية - الحلقة ٧ | رمضان ٢٠٢٣
10:30 | 2023-03-29
صمون وزعتر
Play
صمون وزعتر
أجواء رمضانية من بغداد - حلقة ٢ | الموسم الرابع
16:15 | 2023-03-28
Play
أجواء رمضانية من بغداد - حلقة ٢ | الموسم الرابع
16:15 | 2023-03-28
جولة رمضانية
Play
جولة رمضانية
سوق بازار المصري اسطنبول - الحلقة ٦ | رمضان 2023
02:00 | 2023-03-28
Play
سوق بازار المصري اسطنبول - الحلقة ٦ | رمضان 2023
02:00 | 2023-03-28
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ٢٥ الى ٣١ آذار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-03-25
Play
من ٢٥ الى ٣١ آذار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-03-25
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
بغداد .. حافظ القاضي - الحلقة ٤٢٨ | 2023
05:00 | 2023-03-22
Play
بغداد .. حافظ القاضي - الحلقة ٤٢٨ | 2023
05:00 | 2023-03-22
اعلان
لن يتم التصويت
لن يتم التصويت
سيتم التصويت
سيتم التصويت
لن تعقد الجلسة
لن تعقد الجلسة
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
رمضان 2023
سياسة
مسلسلات
رياضة
لقطات
السومرية نيوز
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
سياسة
دوليات
منوعات
كورونا اليوم
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
كتّاب السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.