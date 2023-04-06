Alsumaria TV
امرأة أنجبت طفلا وتركته داخل دلو بحمام منزلها

منوعات

2023-04-06 | 07:11
امرأة أنجبت طفلا وتركته داخل دلو بحمام منزلها
2,714 مشاهدة

أخبرت امرأة هندية السلطات أنها تركت طفلها حديث الولادة في دلو بحمام منزلها، لتتوجه الشرطة مسرعة لمكان الحادثة محاولة إنقاذ الرضيع.

وفي مقاطع فيديو متداولة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، شوهد ضباط الشرطة وهم يركضون بالدلو لإنقاذ الرضيع، الذي كان ملفوفا بقطعة قماش.

ووصلت المرأة بعد أن أنجبت طفلها في المنزل إلى المستشفى وهي تنزف وأبلغت السلطات عن المولود الجديد الذي تركته في دلو بحمامها.

تم إبلاغ الشرطة من قبل سلطات المستشفى وهرعوا إلى منزل المرأة في منطقة ألابوزا بولاية كيرالا.

وبحسب الشرطة وصلت المرأة إلى المستشفى في تشينجانور مصابة بنزيف حاد بعد أن وضعت طفلها في المنزل.

وعثرت الشرطة على الرضيع، الذي يزن 1.3 كغ فقط، في دلو، ونقلوه إلى مستشفى خاص لتلقي العلاج.

وقالت الشرطة في بيان إنه تم تسجيل قضية ضد المرأة.

>> حمل تطبيق السومرية وتابع آخر الأخبار أول بأول

>> أندرويد
>> آبل
>> هواوي
 
