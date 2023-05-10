Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
رياضة
خليجي 25
محليات
خاص السومرية
سياسة
أمن
دوليات
روسيا - أوكرانيا
كورونا اليوم
منوعات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
اقتصاد
علم وعالم
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
سياسة
مسلسلات
رياضة
السومرية Kids
لقطات
مجتمع
منوعات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
سياسة
دوليات
منوعات
كورونا اليوم
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
واشنطن تصدر تحذيراً جديداً يخص "سداد الديون"
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

واتساب يرد على اتهام ماسك له بالتصنت على المستخدمين

منوعات

2023-05-10 | 03:34
واتساب يرد على اتهام ماسك له بالتصنت على المستخدمين
367 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز- منوعات

هاجم الملياردير الأميركي ومالك "تويتر" الحالي إيلون ماسك، تطبيق المراسلة الفورية "واتساب"، معتبرًا أن التطبيق "لا يمكن الوثوق به"، على حد تعبيره في تغريدة له نشرها على "تويتر".

وجاءت تغريدة ماسك تعقيبًا على تغريدة أخرى نشرها أحد مهندسي "تويتر"، ويدعى فؤاد دابيري، أشار فيها إلى أن تطبيق "واتساب" يستخدم في الخلفية ميكروفون الهاتف الخاص به أثناء نومه.

وأرفق مهندس "تويتر" بالتغريدة صورة من إعدادات هاتفه الذي يبدو أنه يعمل بنظام أندرويد يظهر فيها استخدام "واتساب" للميكروفون في أوقات مختلفة، وأضاف المهندس أن الصورة جزء من خط زمني أطول، وتساءل عما يجري بخصوص التطبيق.

وتابع ماسك في تغريدة أخرى ذكر فيها أن مؤسسي تطبيق "واتساب" كانوا قد غادروا الشركة بعد استحواذ شركة "ميتا" "فيسبوك" سابقًا عليها اعتراضًا على التغييرات التي أعقبت عملية الاستحواذ، وقادوا حملة لحث المستخدمين على حذف "فيسبوك" من أجهزتهم، كما ساهموا في تطوير بديل أكثر أمانًا من "واتساب" وهو تطبيق المراسلة الفورية "سيجنال" Signal.

حازت التغريدات التي نشرها مهندس "تويتر" ومالكه انتشارًا وتفاعلًا على نطاق واسع، كما تناقلتها العديد من المواقع والصحف.

واستدعى ذلك ردًا رسميًا من "واتساب" جاء عبر الحساب الرسمي للشركة على "تويتر" أيضًا حيث أفادت الشركة أنها تواصلت مع مهندس "تويتر" الذي واجه مشكلة مع تطبيق "واتساب" على هاتف بيكسل الذي يمتلكه.

وأضافت الشركة أنها تعتقد أن ذلك "خطأ في نظام تشغيل أندرويد يؤدي إلى عرض معلومات مغلوطة في قسم الخصوصية"، مشيرةً إلى أنها تواصلت مع "غوغل" لتقصي المشكلة وعلاجها.

ونفت الشركة أن تكون قد أقدمت على التصنت على المستخدمين، وشددت على أن المستخدمين لديهم كامل التحكم في إعدادات الميكروفون في هواتفهم، وأنه بمجرد منح الإذن، يصل "واتساب" إلى الميكروفون فقط عندما يُجري المستخدم مكالمة أو يسجل رسالة صوتية أو فيديو، ومع ذلك تكون هذه الاتصالات محمية عن طريق التشفير التام حتى لا يتمكن أحد حتى "واتساب" نفسه من سماعها.

جدير بالذكر أن بعض المستخدمين أفادوا أيضًا أنهم يواجهون مشكلة مشابهة في أجهزتهم كما أظهرت تعليقاتهم على التغريدات المذكورة سابقًا.

لم ترد "غوغل" حتى الآن ولم تصرح بشيء حول هذا الأمر، إلا أن الكفة تميل أكثر ناحية التبريرات التي ساقتها شركة "واتساب"، نظرًا لأن التطبيق يوفر ميزة التشفير التام ويمكن التحكم بإعدادات الوصول للميكروفون من نظام أندرويد وكذلك على آيفون، ومن الصعب للغاية وصول التطبيق للميكروفون دون الحصول على إذن أو تنبيه المستخدم.









>> حمل تطبيق السومرية وتابع آخر الأخبار أول بأول

>> أندرويد
>> آبل
>> هواوي
 
+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
السومرية - أخبار العراق السومرية - أخبار العراق السومرية - أخبار العراق
Messenger
telegram
أحدث الحلقات
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
منطقة البياع في بغداد - الحلقة ١٢ | الموسم 6
05:00 | 2023-05-10
Play
منطقة البياع في بغداد - الحلقة ١٢ | الموسم 6
05:00 | 2023-05-10
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
عراقيات ينافسن الرجال في أصعب المهن - حلقة ١ | الموسم ٥
16:00 | 2023-05-09
Play
عراقيات ينافسن الرجال في أصعب المهن - حلقة ١ | الموسم ٥
16:00 | 2023-05-09
بالمختزل
Play
بالمختزل
أحجية السلّم والثعبان في العراق.. غموض يكتنف عدالة الرواتب! - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2023-05-09
Play
أحجية السلّم والثعبان في العراق.. غموض يكتنف عدالة الرواتب! - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2023-05-09
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٩ أيار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-05-09
Play
نشرة ٩ أيار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-05-09
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
العمليات القيصرية وتأثيرها على النساء صحياً - الحلقة ١٤ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-05-09
Play
العمليات القيصرية وتأثيرها على النساء صحياً - الحلقة ١٤ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-05-09
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
الفنان مجد الخضر - الحلقة ١٠ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2023-05-08
Play
الفنان مجد الخضر - الحلقة ١٠ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2023-05-08
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
انجاز امني في كربلاء بالقاء القبض على ابو درع - الحلقة ٢ | الموسم 6
16:00 | 2023-05-07
Play
انجاز امني في كربلاء بالقاء القبض على ابو درع - الحلقة ٢ | الموسم 6
16:00 | 2023-05-07
عشرين
Play
عشرين
استراتجية جديدة وتنظيم للصفوف هل يعود التيار الصدري للسياسة؟ - الحلقة ٢ | الموسم ٢
15:00 | 2023-05-07
Play
استراتجية جديدة وتنظيم للصفوف هل يعود التيار الصدري للسياسة؟ - الحلقة ٢ | الموسم ٢
15:00 | 2023-05-07
رحال
Play
رحال
مدينة عنه في الأنبار - الحلقة ١ | الموسم 4
14:30 | 2023-05-06
Play
مدينة عنه في الأنبار - الحلقة ١ | الموسم 4
14:30 | 2023-05-06
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ٦ الى ١٢ أيار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-05-06
Play
من ٦ الى ١٢ أيار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-05-06
الأكثر مشاهدة
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
منطقة البياع في بغداد - الحلقة ١٢ | الموسم 6
05:00 | 2023-05-10
Play
منطقة البياع في بغداد - الحلقة ١٢ | الموسم 6
05:00 | 2023-05-10
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
عراقيات ينافسن الرجال في أصعب المهن - حلقة ١ | الموسم ٥
16:00 | 2023-05-09
Play
عراقيات ينافسن الرجال في أصعب المهن - حلقة ١ | الموسم ٥
16:00 | 2023-05-09
بالمختزل
Play
بالمختزل
أحجية السلّم والثعبان في العراق.. غموض يكتنف عدالة الرواتب! - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2023-05-09
Play
أحجية السلّم والثعبان في العراق.. غموض يكتنف عدالة الرواتب! - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2023-05-09
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٩ أيار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-05-09
Play
نشرة ٩ أيار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-05-09
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
العمليات القيصرية وتأثيرها على النساء صحياً - الحلقة ١٤ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-05-09
Play
العمليات القيصرية وتأثيرها على النساء صحياً - الحلقة ١٤ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-05-09
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
الفنان مجد الخضر - الحلقة ١٠ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2023-05-08
Play
الفنان مجد الخضر - الحلقة ١٠ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2023-05-08
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
انجاز امني في كربلاء بالقاء القبض على ابو درع - الحلقة ٢ | الموسم 6
16:00 | 2023-05-07
Play
انجاز امني في كربلاء بالقاء القبض على ابو درع - الحلقة ٢ | الموسم 6
16:00 | 2023-05-07
عشرين
Play
عشرين
استراتجية جديدة وتنظيم للصفوف هل يعود التيار الصدري للسياسة؟ - الحلقة ٢ | الموسم ٢
15:00 | 2023-05-07
Play
استراتجية جديدة وتنظيم للصفوف هل يعود التيار الصدري للسياسة؟ - الحلقة ٢ | الموسم ٢
15:00 | 2023-05-07
رحال
Play
رحال
مدينة عنه في الأنبار - الحلقة ١ | الموسم 4
14:30 | 2023-05-06
Play
مدينة عنه في الأنبار - الحلقة ١ | الموسم 4
14:30 | 2023-05-06
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ٦ الى ١٢ أيار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-05-06
Play
من ٦ الى ١٢ أيار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-05-06
نعم
نعم
كلا
كلا
لا يهمني
لا يهمني
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
سياسة
مسلسلات
رياضة
لقطات
السومرية Kids
السومرية نيوز
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
سياسة
دوليات
منوعات
كورونا اليوم
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
كتّاب السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.