زوج غاضب يحطم تاج ملكة جمال المتحولين جنسيا في البرازيل (فيديو)

منوعات

2023-05-30 | 05:57
زوج غاضب يحطم تاج ملكة جمال المتحولين جنسيا في البرازيل (فيديو)
2,702 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز- منوعات

أقدم زوج غاضب على تحطيم تاج الفائزة بلقب "ملكة جمال المتحولين جنسيا" في البرازيل، احتجاجا على احتلال زوجته المركز الثاني في المسابقة.

وصدم زوج الوصيفة الأولى ناتالي بيكر، التي كانت تمثل مدينة كويابا، أعضاء التحكيم والجمهور بتصرفه غير المتوقع، حيث نزع التاج من يد السيدة التي كانت ستضعه على رأس الفائزة إيمانويلي بيليني، التي كانت تمثل مدينة فارزيا، وألقاه على أرضية المسرح مرتين حتى تحطم.

ثم حاول الرجل إخراج زوجته بالقوة من المكان، لكن تدخل أمن المسابقة، وسحبه إلى الكواليس.

من جهته، أصر منسق المسابقة مالون هاينش، على أن حكام المسابقة كانوا عادلين في إعلان بليني ملكة، لتفضح النتيجة سلوك زوج بيكر العنيف.

وقال هاينيش: "لم يعتبر النتيجة عادلة وتسبب بكل هذا الإزعاج والضرر.. ندين بشدة الحادث الذي وقع في وقت تتويج ملكة جمال المنتخبة".

وأضافت: "تم إبلاغ الفريق القانوني للمسابقة بالحادث وسيتم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة".
