أبرز الاخبار
Alsumaria
السومرية نيوز
SUMER FM
شبح يثير الرعب بين الركاب على متن طائرة أمريكية (فيديو)

منوعات

2023-07-06 | 03:10
شبح يثير الرعب بين الركاب على متن طائرة أمريكية (فيديو)
1,334 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز- منوعات

ادعت سيدة كانت على متن رحلة تابعة للخطوط الجوية الأمريكية أنها شاهدت شخصا غير حقيقي في الطائرة، مما تسبب بهلع الركاب وتأجيل الرحلة لساعات.

ويظهر الفيديو سيدة وهي تحاول مغادرة طائرة "American Airlines" خلال رحلة من مطار دالاس فورت وورث إلى تكساس، وكانت في حالة هستيرية بعد أن ادعت مشاهدة شخص غير عادي، أو بالأحرى قد يكون شبحا، في الجزء الخلفي من الطائرة، أين كانت تشير بإصبعها وتحذر الركاب من السفر على متن تلك الرحلة المشؤومة.

وتقول السيدة، في الفيديو الذي حقق نسبة مشاهدة عالية عبر تطبيق "تيك توك"، وهي تتجه نحو مقدمة الطائرة: "لقد أخبرتكم، سأتخلص من هذا الخطأ وهناك سبب يجعلني أتخلص منه، يمكن للجميع إما تصديق ذلك أو عدم تصديقه.. ستموتون".

ومن غير الواضح ما الذي كانت تشير إليه، لكن يظهر الفيديو الركاب وهم يديرون رؤوسهم نحو مؤخرة الطائرة وكانت هناك مضيفة طيران واقفة.

وادعى ناشر الفيديو أنه تم تأجيل الرحلة 3 ساعات بسبب الواقعة. وقال إنه لم يتم القبض على السيدة وتمكنت من المغادرة بعد أن اضطر كل الركاب للهبوط من الطائرة.

>> حمل تطبيق السومرية وتابع آخر الأخبار أول بأول

>> أندرويد
>> آبل
>> هواوي
 
