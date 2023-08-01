Alsumaria TV
موسكو تتهم واشنطن: تواصل استفزازاتها الخطيرة في سوريا
قبل أسبوع من عيد ميلاده الـ128.. وفاة أكبر معمر بالعالم (صور)

منوعات

2023-08-01 | 02:42
قبل أسبوع من عيد ميلاده الـ128.. وفاة أكبر معمر بالعالم (صور)
1,178 مشاهدة


السومرية نيوز – منوعات

توفي البرازيلي خوسيه باولينو غوميز أكبر معمر في العالم قبل 7 أيام فقط من عيد ميلاده الـ 128 في منزله في كوريغو ديل كافيه في بيدرا بونيتا بولاية ميناس جيرايس.

وترك غوميز وراءه سبعة أبناء، و25 حفيدا، و42 من أبناء الأحفاد و11 من أبناء أبناء الأحفاد.

وفقا للتقارير، كان المعمر لا يزال يركب الخيول حتى قبل أربع سنوات.

وحسب شهادة زواجه عام 1917 من مكتب تسجيل بيدرا بونيتا، فقد ولد في 4 أغسطس 1895، إذا كان ادعاؤه بشأن عمره صحيحا فهذا يعني أن السيد غوميز قد ولد قبل وفاة الملكة فيكتوريا، وعاش خلال الحربين العالميتين.

وقالت إليان فيريرا حفيدة غوميز: "هناك العديد من كبار السن الذين يحملون وثائق غير صحيحة، ولكن وثائق جدي أظهرت أنه كان أصغر مما كان عليه في الواقع، ما دفعنا لنتأكد من عمره الحقيقي وبحثنا عن مكتب التسجيل لمعرفة عمره الصحيح".

وأضافت "أظهرت لنا السجلات أن جدي ولد في 4 أغسطس 1895، وتزوج في سن 22 عاما، ما يعني أنه إذا كان السجل صحيحا، فسيكون جدي أكبر شخص عاش في العالم قبل وفاته".

وذكرت إليان: "كان جدي رجلا بسيطا ومتواضعا جدا، وكان لا يتناول إلا الطعام الطبيعي الصحي فقط من الريف، فهو يربي الدجاج والحيوانات وكان لا يأكل إلا ما يزرعه أو يقوم بتربيته".
 
دوليات

منوعات

