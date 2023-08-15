Alsumaria TV
من أقدم الأجسام في مجرتنا.. تلسكوب هابل يلتقط صورة لتجمع نجمي كروي

منوعات

2023-08-15 | 03:17
من أقدم الأجسام في مجرتنا.. تلسكوب هابل يلتقط صورة لتجمع نجمي كروي
109 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز- علم وعالم

تمكن تلسكوب هابل الفضائي الذي تديره وكالة ناسا بالاشتراك مع وكالة الفضاء الأوروبية، من التقاط مجرة واقعة على بعد 6500 سنة ضوئية من مركز مجرتنا درب التبانة.

وتكشف الصورة عن تجمع نجمي كروي (أو عنقود نجمي مغلق)، مرصع بالنجوم، يسمى NGC 6652، ويعتقد أنه يبلغ من العمر 13.6 مليار سنة.

ووفقا لدراسة أجريت عام 2020 ونشرتها مجلة Research in Astronomy and Astrophysics، فإن التجمع النجمي الكروي NGC 6652 يعد أحد أقدم الأجسام في مجرة درب التبانة.

والتجمعات النجمية الكروية هي تجمعات كثيفة من عشرات الآلاف إلى ملايين النجوم القديمة التي يتراوح عمرها بين 10 مليارات و13 مليار سنة. (للمقارنة، يقدر عمر الكون نفسه بـ 13.8 مليار سنة).

ويُعتقد أن كل مجرة لديها مجموعة من التجمعات النجمية الكروية، وتستضيف مجرتنا درب التبانة نحو 150 من هذه التجمعات في هالة المجرة، عثر عليها حتى الآن. ومن المحتمل أن يوجد عدد قليل آخر مختبئ خلف قرص المجرة السميك.

ويمكن لدراسة التجمعات النجمية الكروية أن تساعد علماء الفلك على البحث في المراحل الأولى للمجرة والكون الأوسع.

وقد تكون التجمعات النجمية الكروية تطورت بعد بضع مئات الملايين من السنين عقب الانفجار العظيم حول النجوم الفائقة الكتلة التي كانت موجودة فقط لبضعة ملايين من السنين، بحسب دراسة نُشرت في أيار الماضي في مجلة Research in Astronomy and Astrophysics.

وتقع NGC 6652 في كوكبة القوس (أو كوكبة الرامي)، على بعد أقل بقليل من 30 ألف سنة ضوئية من الأرض. وتُظهر صورة هابل لـ NGC 6652 عددا لا يحصى من النجوم الزرقاء الباهتة، مع وجود نجوم حمراء في المقدمة. ومثل كل التجمعات النجمية الكروية، فإن نجوم NGC 6652 متراصة بإحكام في لبّ كروي نتيجة الجاذبية الشديدة.

ويشار إلى أن الصورة الجديدة المذهلة هي نتيجة لقيام فريقين من العلماء بدمج بيانات باستخدام كاميرات منفصلة على هابل: الكاميرا المتقدمة للاستطلاعات والكاميرا ذات المجال الواسع 3.

وكان أحد الفريقين يبحث في عمر التجمعات الكروية في مجرة درب التبانة، بينما كان الفريق الآخر يحاول قياس كمية الكربون والنيتروجين والأكسجين في التجمعات النجمية الكروية مثل NGC 6652، لفهم تكوين النجوم الموجودة هناك بشكل أفضل.
