Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
رياضة
كأس العالم فيفا 2022
خليجي 25
محليات
خاص السومرية
سياسة
أمن
دوليات
روسيا - أوكرانيا
كورونا اليوم
منوعات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
اقتصاد
علم وعالم
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
ترفيه
سياسة
مسلسلات
رمضان السومرية
برامج سابقة
لقطات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
سياسة
دوليات
منوعات
كورونا اليوم
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
في بغداد.. شخص يقتل زوجته واثنين من أقاربها وينتحر
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

نجاة عشرات الأشخاص بعد اندلاع حريق داخل حافلة في الأرجنتين (فيديو)

منوعات

2023-08-17 | 06:44
نجاة عشرات الأشخاص بعد اندلاع حريق داخل حافلة في الأرجنتين (فيديو)
486 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز- منوعات

أظهرت مشاهد عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي فرار ركاب حافلة في الأرجنتين بعد اندلاع النار فيها على طريق سريع، وقع الحادث في العاصمة الأرجنتينية بوينس آيرس.

وحسب وسائل إعلام محلية فإن الحريق نجم عن عطل كهربائي، مؤكدة أنه لم يصب أحد، لكن الحادث غير المتوقع فاجأ سائقي السيارات الآخرين وتأثرت حركة المرور.

وفي بداية الفيديو، يمكن رؤية حريق صغير في مؤخرة الحافلة والركاب يفرون منها. وبعد ثوان، اشتدت النيران وأدت إلى احتراق الحافلة بشكل كامل.

وقد امتدت النيران إلى الطريق السريع بسبب تسرب الوقود وشوهدت سيارات تمر عبر الإسفلت المشتعل، قبل قطع الطريق بالكامل.

>> حمل تطبيق السومرية وتابع آخر الأخبار أول بأول

>> أندرويد
>> آبل
>> هواوي
 
+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv
أحدث الحلقات
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
اسباب انتشار آلام الظهر بين الشباب - الحلقة ٨٦ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-08-17
Play
اسباب انتشار آلام الظهر بين الشباب - الحلقة ٨٦ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-08-17
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
سوق حي الغدير كربلاء - الحلقة ٨٣ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2023-08-17
Play
سوق حي الغدير كربلاء - الحلقة ٨٣ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2023-08-17
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
العنف الاسري في العراق .. احصائيات متزايدة وقانون للمزايدة - الحلقة ١٧ | الموسم 3
15:30 | 2023-08-16
Play
العنف الاسري في العراق .. احصائيات متزايدة وقانون للمزايدة - الحلقة ١٧ | الموسم 3
15:30 | 2023-08-16
كان يا مكان
Play
كان يا مكان
اصبر واقترب من الله مهما كانت الصدمة كبيرة! - الحلقة ١٤
14:00 | 2023-08-16
Play
اصبر واقترب من الله مهما كانت الصدمة كبيرة! - الحلقة ١٤
14:00 | 2023-08-16
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٦ آب ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-08-16
Play
نشرة ١٦ آب ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-08-16
بالمختزل
Play
بالمختزل
بين الجواز والاستثمار.. التلكؤ قائماً والاشكال حاضراً - الحلقة ١٧ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2023-08-15
Play
بين الجواز والاستثمار.. التلكؤ قائماً والاشكال حاضراً - الحلقة ١٧ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2023-08-15
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
المودل أورهان كان - الحلقة ٢٣ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2023-08-14
Play
المودل أورهان كان - الحلقة ٢٣ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2023-08-14
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
مراهقان يشكلان عصابة سطو مسلح لسرقة مكاتب الصرافة في البصرة - الحلقة ١٦ | الموسم 6
17:00 | 2023-08-13
Play
مراهقان يشكلان عصابة سطو مسلح لسرقة مكاتب الصرافة في البصرة - الحلقة ١٦ | الموسم 6
17:00 | 2023-08-13
عشرين
Play
عشرين
المشهد الثقافي والواقع السياحي ومتابعة القطع الأثرية المهربة - الحلقة ١٩ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2023-08-13
Play
المشهد الثقافي والواقع السياحي ومتابعة القطع الأثرية المهربة - الحلقة ١٩ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2023-08-13
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ١٢ الى ١٨ آب ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-08-12
Play
من ١٢ الى ١٨ آب ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-08-12
الأكثر مشاهدة
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
اسباب انتشار آلام الظهر بين الشباب - الحلقة ٨٦ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-08-17
Play
اسباب انتشار آلام الظهر بين الشباب - الحلقة ٨٦ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-08-17
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
سوق حي الغدير كربلاء - الحلقة ٨٣ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2023-08-17
Play
سوق حي الغدير كربلاء - الحلقة ٨٣ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2023-08-17
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
العنف الاسري في العراق .. احصائيات متزايدة وقانون للمزايدة - الحلقة ١٧ | الموسم 3
15:30 | 2023-08-16
Play
العنف الاسري في العراق .. احصائيات متزايدة وقانون للمزايدة - الحلقة ١٧ | الموسم 3
15:30 | 2023-08-16
كان يا مكان
Play
كان يا مكان
اصبر واقترب من الله مهما كانت الصدمة كبيرة! - الحلقة ١٤
14:00 | 2023-08-16
Play
اصبر واقترب من الله مهما كانت الصدمة كبيرة! - الحلقة ١٤
14:00 | 2023-08-16
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٦ آب ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-08-16
Play
نشرة ١٦ آب ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-08-16
بالمختزل
Play
بالمختزل
بين الجواز والاستثمار.. التلكؤ قائماً والاشكال حاضراً - الحلقة ١٧ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2023-08-15
Play
بين الجواز والاستثمار.. التلكؤ قائماً والاشكال حاضراً - الحلقة ١٧ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2023-08-15
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
المودل أورهان كان - الحلقة ٢٣ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2023-08-14
Play
المودل أورهان كان - الحلقة ٢٣ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2023-08-14
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
مراهقان يشكلان عصابة سطو مسلح لسرقة مكاتب الصرافة في البصرة - الحلقة ١٦ | الموسم 6
17:00 | 2023-08-13
Play
مراهقان يشكلان عصابة سطو مسلح لسرقة مكاتب الصرافة في البصرة - الحلقة ١٦ | الموسم 6
17:00 | 2023-08-13
عشرين
Play
عشرين
المشهد الثقافي والواقع السياحي ومتابعة القطع الأثرية المهربة - الحلقة ١٩ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2023-08-13
Play
المشهد الثقافي والواقع السياحي ومتابعة القطع الأثرية المهربة - الحلقة ١٩ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2023-08-13
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ١٢ الى ١٨ آب ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-08-12
Play
من ١٢ الى ١٨ آب ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-08-12
تضييق للحريات
تضييق للحريات
أمن للبيانات
أمن للبيانات
لا يهمني
لا يهمني
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
ترفيه
رمضان 2022
سياسة
رمضان 2021
مسلسلات
السومرية نيوز
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
سياسة
دوليات
منوعات
كورونا اليوم
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
كتّاب السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.