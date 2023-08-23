كيف ستبدو الشمس عندما تموت.. جيمس ويب يجيب بصورة

There’s just one Ring Nebula to rule them all. Now Webb has turned its eye on this popular target, revealing the complexity of its structure in unprecedented detail — and the possibility that the dying star at its center has a companion: https://t.co/wfcaLkQNAe pic.twitter.com/aA3pMDQArY
— NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) August 21, 2023
Eye Candy 👁️
New views of the Ring Nebula by @NASAWebb reveal intricate details, including a faint halo surrounding the nebula's outer layers. Studying planetary nebulas like this one can tell us more about the life and death of Sun-like stars. https://t.co/4Y19RckGth pic.twitter.com/4eqNkcBKFC
— NASA (@NASA) August 21, 2023
