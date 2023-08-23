Alsumaria TV
كيف ستبدو الشمس عندما تموت.. جيمس ويب يجيب بصورة

منوعات

2023-08-23
كيف ستبدو الشمس عندما تموت.. جيمس ويب يجيب بصورة
1,284 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز- علم وعالم

أكد اكتشاف علمي حديث أنه عندما تقترب الشمس، التي تعتمد عليها الأرض للحصول على الطاقة، من نهاية عمرها، ستحدث تغيرات هائلة.

ووفقًا للعلماء، تم التقاط صورة جديدة بواسطة تلسكوب جيمس ويب لما يعرف بـ"سديم حلقي"، وهو تجمع ضخم من الغبار والغاز الناتج عن انفجار نجم في نهاية عمره، وهذا يعطينا فكرة عن مصير الشمس، النجم الذي تدور حوله الأرض والكواكب في النظام الشمسي.

السديم الحلقي الذي تم التقاطه يسمى "ميسييه 57"، ويقع على بُعد 2600 سنة ضوئية من الأرض.

ويتشكل هذا السديم عندما يقذف نجم يحتضر طبقاته الخارجية بعيدًا، وهذا القذف يعطي السديم الحلقي الألوان الزاهية التي تشبه الدونات.

تم التقاط صور للسديم الحلقي في وقت سابق من أب، ولكن الصورة الجديدة تكشف تفاصيل غير معروفة من قبل حول المناطق الخارجية للسديم، مثل الأقواس الظاهرة بعد الحلقة الرئيسية والتي تشكلت عندما كان النجم عملاقًا قبل أن يتحول إلى قزم نجمي كما هو عليه الآن.

يأمل الباحثون من خلال تحليل صور السديم الحلقي المختلفة أن يفهموا بشكل أعمق العمليات المعقدة التي تؤدي إلى تشكل وتطور النجوم، مثلما حدث مع الشمس قبل أن تصل إلى مرحلة السديم.

ويعتقد العلماء أن الشمس ستموت بعد خمس مليارات سنة من الآن، حيث ستتحول إلى نجم عملاق أحمر يعتلي حجمها الحالي بمقدار 100 مرة.

ستطرح الشمس الغبار والغاز إلى الفضاء الخارجي، مكونة غلافًا حولها يشكل نصف كتلتها.

سيتحول قلب النجم إلى قزم مضيء لآلاف السنين، مما سينتج عنه إضاءة الغلاف وتشكيل حلقة حول الشمس تشبه السديم الحلقي.

سيؤدي التحول إلى قزم نجمي إلى تبريد الشمس تدريجيًا وتصبح قزمًا أبيض صغيرًا، وستستمر كقزم نجمي لآلاف الملايين من السنين قبل أن تنطفئ نهائيًا.

>> حمل تطبيق السومرية وتابع آخر الأخبار أول بأول

>> أندرويد
>> آبل
>> هواوي
 

