المكسيك.. سقوط طائرة ومقتل قائدها خلال حفل للكشف عن جنس الجنين (فيديو)

منوعات

2023-09-04 | 04:59
المكسيك.. سقوط طائرة ومقتل قائدها خلال حفل للكشف عن جنس الجنين (فيديو)
1,099 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز- منوعات

انقلبت سعادة زوجين أقاما احتفالًا للكشف عن جنس المولود في المكسيك إلى مأساة، بعد سقوط الطائرة التي تحمل لهما نبأ المولود أرضًا وتحطمها، وإصابة الطيار ودخوله في حالة حرجة قبل أن يتوفى لاحقًا.

وثق مقطع فيديو متداول على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي فرحة الزوجين وحماسة من في الحفل بتحليق الطائرة فوقهم، قبل أن تنثر اللون الوردي الذي يشير إلى أن الجنين (أنثى)، لكن وقع خلل في الطائرة المعدة لهذا الغرض وهي من نوع "Piper PA-25 Pawnee" تسبب في انفصال أحد جناحيها عن جسمها وهي في الهواء، واختل توازنها قبل وقوعها.
وذكرت وسائل إعلام مكسيكية أن الحادث وقع بعد الظهيرة بمزرعة في لاغونا دي سان بيدرو في بلدية نافولاتو.

>> حمل تطبيق السومرية وتابع آخر الأخبار أول بأول

>> أندرويد
>> آبل
>> هواوي
 
