يعتقد انها نيزك.. حفرة كبيرة على شاطئ إيرلندي تثير الجدل (فيديو)

lads I’m in bits. Virgin Media news is after reporting on a hole on portmarnnock beach that ‘Could be the aftermath of a cosmic event’. Some fellas literally dug it the day before with a kid’s shovel
The way your man was talking about the rock being an asteroid had me in tears https://t.co/dNFNanF8Mn pic.twitter.com/GoTTNkcA5U
— spochadóir (@spochadoir) September 14, 2023
