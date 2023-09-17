Alsumaria TV
المرور تكشف عن تعرض أحد ضباطها لاعتداء في بغداد
يعتقد انها نيزك.. حفرة كبيرة على شاطئ إيرلندي تثير الجدل (فيديو)

منوعات

2023-09-17 | 05:14
يعتقد انها نيزك.. حفرة كبيرة على شاطئ إيرلندي تثير الجدل (فيديو)
695 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز- منوعات

أثارت حفرة كبيرة ظهرت على أحد شواطئ إيرلندا الجدل بين رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث انقسمت الآراء بين من يقول إنها نيزك أو ربما تعود لفضائيين، وبين من يقولون إنها من صنع البشر.

وأفادت تقارير إعلامية بأن رجلا عثر على الحفرة على شاطئ بورتمارنوك بالقرب من دبلن، حيث يعتقد أنها نشأت نتيجة لضربة نيزك، خاصة أنه تم العثور على صخرة سوداء داخلها، يمكن أن تكون بقايا النيزك المعني.

وسارعت شركة "فيرجين ميديا Virgin Media News" للوصول إلى مكان الحادث، حيث قال أحد المراسلين: "يُشتبه بأن الحفرة ناتجة عن نيزك في دبلن"، وأضاف وهو يحمل الصخرة بين يديها: "إنها أثقل مما قد تبدو. مسطحة من جانب واحد، وتتضمن علامات حروق على الجانب".

وأشار المراسل إلى أنه سيتم تحليل الصخرة للتأكد من أنها تعود لنيزك. في غضون ذلك، شارك بعض الأشخاص على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي فيديو مثير عن الحفرة.

حيث نشر حساب على موقع "X" لقطات لرجلين يحفران الحفرة بأنفسهما، وأرفقه بتعليق: "نشرت Virgin Media News تقريرا عن حفرة على شاطئ بورتمارنوك والتي قد تكون نتيجة لحدث كوني. لكن في الواقع قام بعض الرفاق بحفرها حرفيا في اليوم السابق بمجرفة طفل".

وأضاف: "الطريقة التي كان يتحدث بها الرجل عن كون الصخرة نيزك جعلتني أبكي".

ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
شارع المتنبي - الحلقة ١٠٣ | الموسم 6
05:00 | 2023-09-17
Play
شارع المتنبي - الحلقة ١٠٣ | الموسم 6
05:00 | 2023-09-17
رحال
Play
رحال
مدينة هورامان، محافظة حلبجة - الحلقة ١٥ | الموسم 4
14:30 | 2023-09-16
Play
مدينة هورامان، محافظة حلبجة - الحلقة ١٥ | الموسم 4
14:30 | 2023-09-16
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٦ آيلول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-09-16
Play
نشرة ١٦ آيلول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-09-16
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ١٦ الى ٢٢ أيلول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-09-16
Play
من ١٦ الى ٢٢ أيلول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-09-16
Biotic
Play
Biotic
فقدان الذاكرة وعلاجه - الحلقة ٢١ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-09-15
Play
فقدان الذاكرة وعلاجه - الحلقة ٢١ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-09-15
فن نيوز 2023
Play
فن نيوز 2023
حفلة عمرو دياب في بيروت - الحلقة ٢
15:00 | 2023-09-15
Play
حفلة عمرو دياب في بيروت - الحلقة ٢
15:00 | 2023-09-15
كان يا مكان
Play
كان يا مكان
الأزمات تجعلنا نستشعر كرم الله ولطفه - الحلقة ٢٨
14:00 | 2023-09-15
Play
الأزمات تجعلنا نستشعر كرم الله ولطفه - الحلقة ٢٨
14:00 | 2023-09-15
Dayane & The City
Play
Dayane & The City
فن النحت بالحديد وتاريخ الشوكولا - الحلقة ٩ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2023-09-15
Play
فن النحت بالحديد وتاريخ الشوكولا - الحلقة ٩ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2023-09-15
علناً
Play
علناً
الصراعات داخل البيت السني- الحلقة ١٩ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-09-14
Play
الصراعات داخل البيت السني- الحلقة ١٩ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-09-14
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
الإتيكيت..ضرورة ام رفاهية - الحلقة ١٠٦ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-09-14
Play
الإتيكيت..ضرورة ام رفاهية - الحلقة ١٠٦ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-09-14
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
شارع المتنبي - الحلقة ١٠٣ | الموسم 6
05:00 | 2023-09-17
Play
شارع المتنبي - الحلقة ١٠٣ | الموسم 6
05:00 | 2023-09-17
رحال
Play
رحال
مدينة هورامان، محافظة حلبجة - الحلقة ١٥ | الموسم 4
14:30 | 2023-09-16
Play
مدينة هورامان، محافظة حلبجة - الحلقة ١٥ | الموسم 4
14:30 | 2023-09-16
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٦ آيلول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-09-16
Play
نشرة ١٦ آيلول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-09-16
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ١٦ الى ٢٢ أيلول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-09-16
Play
من ١٦ الى ٢٢ أيلول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-09-16
Biotic
Play
Biotic
فقدان الذاكرة وعلاجه - الحلقة ٢١ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-09-15
Play
فقدان الذاكرة وعلاجه - الحلقة ٢١ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-09-15
فن نيوز 2023
Play
فن نيوز 2023
حفلة عمرو دياب في بيروت - الحلقة ٢
15:00 | 2023-09-15
Play
حفلة عمرو دياب في بيروت - الحلقة ٢
15:00 | 2023-09-15
كان يا مكان
Play
كان يا مكان
الأزمات تجعلنا نستشعر كرم الله ولطفه - الحلقة ٢٨
14:00 | 2023-09-15
Play
الأزمات تجعلنا نستشعر كرم الله ولطفه - الحلقة ٢٨
14:00 | 2023-09-15
Dayane & The City
Play
Dayane & The City
فن النحت بالحديد وتاريخ الشوكولا - الحلقة ٩ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2023-09-15
Play
فن النحت بالحديد وتاريخ الشوكولا - الحلقة ٩ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2023-09-15
Play
لقطات
اثبت يا عكال الراس | علناً
17:00 | 2023-09-14
Play
اثبت يا عكال الراس | علناً
17:00 | 2023-09-14
علناً
Play
علناً
الصراعات داخل البيت السني- الحلقة ١٩ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-09-14
Play
الصراعات داخل البيت السني- الحلقة ١٩ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-09-14
