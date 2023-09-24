Alsumaria TV
واجه الشرطة بالضحك.. اعتقال مدان بجريمة قتل بقي هارباً لمدة 32 عاماً (فيديو)

منوعات

2023-09-24 | 04:33
واجه الشرطة بالضحك.. اعتقال مدان بجريمة قتل بقي هارباً لمدة 32 عاماً (فيديو)
1,275 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز- منوعات

تمكنت الشرطة الأميركية من اعتقال مجرم مدان بمحاولة قتل أحد الأشخاص في ولاية لويزيانا، وذلك بعد أن بقي هاربا لمدة 32 عاما.

وكان غريغ لوسون، 63 عاماً، قد فر من ولاية لويزيانا، قبل أن تدينه هيئة المحلفين بإطلاق النار على رجل يُدعى، سيث غارلينغتون، عام 1991، مما أدى إلى قيام مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي بالبدء في مطاردته، في أيار من تلك السنة.

وفي مقطع فيديو شاركه مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي على منصة "إكس" (تويتر سابقا)، شوهد لوسون وهو يرتدي قميصًا قصير الأكمام وقبعة مموهة.

وظهر المدان بصحبة ضباط شرطة، حيث ربت على كتف شخص ما وهو يضحك، قبل أن يلجأ ضابط آخر لتكبيل يديه، وهو يبتسم أيضا.

وقال دوغلاس ويليامز جونيور، العميل المسؤول عن مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي في نيو أورليانز، إن الاعتقال "لم يكن ممكناً دون مساعدة السلطات في المكسيك".

وأضاف: "نريد أن نشكر شركاءنا والجمهور في هذه القضية، الذين لم يفقدوا الأمل أبدًا في إمكانية تحقيق العدالة للضحية".

وقال ضباط مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي، إنهم كانوا يشتبهون دائمًا في أن لوسون يختبئ في المكسيك، ويبدو أن "المعلومات" التي تلقوها في وقت سابق من هذا الشهر أكدت ذلك.

وكان قد جرى القبض على المدان يوم الثلاثاء 19 أيلول، حيث جرى احتجازه في لويزيانا.

ووفقا لقناة "KTBS" الإخبارية المحلية في لويزيانا، فقد تشاجر لوسون بالأيدي مع غارلينغتون في موقف للسيارات داخل محطة وقود، وبعد ذلك حصلت مطادرة حيث أجبر المدان سيارة غارلينجتون على الخروج من الطريق السريع، قبل أن يطلق أعيرة نارية تجاه الضحية.

وكان مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي قد عرض مكافأة قدرها 10 آلاف دولار لمن يساعد في إلقاء القبض على لوسون.


>> حمل تطبيق السومرية وتابع آخر الأخبار أول بأول

>> أندرويد
>> آبل
>> هواوي
 
