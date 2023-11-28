Alsumaria TV
Play
LIVE
مقتل شخص بهجوم مسلح في البصرة
طفل يستنفر الشرطة الأميركية.. مطاردة "حامية الوطيس" (فيديو)

منوعات

2023-11-28 | 07:32
طفل يستنفر الشرطة الأميركية.. مطاردة &quot;حامية الوطيس&quot; (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
2,324 مشاهدة

استنفر طفل يبلغ من العمر 12 عاما عناصر الشرطة الأميركية، بعدما سرق شاحنة وظل يقودها لأكثر من ساعة، مخلفا وراءه خسائر مادية كبيرة.

وذكرت شبكة "سكاي نيوز" البريطانية، فإن "الشاحنة المجهزة برافعة شوكية، التي يصل وزنها إلى نحو 15 طنا، سرقت مساء السبت من خارج مدرسة في آن أربور بولاية ميشيغان، باستخدام مفتاح عثر عليه الصبي في خزانة".
 


ولاحقت الشرطة الشاحنة بعدما لاحظت أن "السائق لم يشغل المصابيح الأمامية، وكان يسير بسرعة لا تتجاوز 30 كيلومترا في الساعة".

لكن الصبي لم يتوقف عن القيادة، وظل هاربا لأكثر من ساعة صدم خلالها نحو 10 سيارات.

وقالت شرطة آن أربور: "كان هذا وضعا خطيرا للغاية، وكان من الممكن أن ينتهي بإصابات خطيرة. لا يزال الحادث قيد التحقيق الجنائي".

وأشارت إلى أن "الواقعة لم تخلف أي إصابات بشرية".

ونشرت الشرطة مقطع فيديو يظهر ملاحقة الشاحنة، بينما كان الضابط "يحث الصبي على "التوقف الآن"، ويحذر زميله من التوقف أمامه".

وتم، في نهاية المطاف، "اعتقال الصبي بعد نحو ساعة من المطاردة، واقتياده إلى مركز احتجاز الأحداث".

>> انضم إلى قناة السومرية على واتساب
الأكثر مشاهدة
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
مقاطعة المنتجات الاجنبية... هل تنعش الاقتصاد الوطني؟ - الحلقة ١٥٩ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-11-28
Play
مقاطعة المنتجات الاجنبية... هل تنعش الاقتصاد الوطني؟ - الحلقة ١٥٩ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-11-28
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
منطقة الامين بغداد - الحلقة ١٥٥ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2023-11-28
Play
منطقة الامين بغداد - الحلقة ١٥٥ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2023-11-28
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
خواطر مع سلمى - 28 -11-2023 | 2023
02:30 | 2023-11-28
Play
خواطر مع سلمى - 28 -11-2023 | 2023
02:30 | 2023-11-28
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
صانعة المحتوى حمراء التركية - الحلقة ٣٨ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2023-11-27
Play
صانعة المحتوى حمراء التركية - الحلقة ٣٨ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2023-11-27
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٧ تشرين الثاني٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-11-27
Play
نشرة ٢٧ تشرين الثاني٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-11-27
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة - 27-11-2023 | 2023
12:30 | 2023-11-27
Play
العراق في دقيقة - 27-11-2023 | 2023
12:30 | 2023-11-27
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ٢٥ تشرين الثاني الى ١ كانون الأول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
10:00 | 2023-11-27
Play
من ٢٥ تشرين الثاني الى ١ كانون الأول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
10:00 | 2023-11-27
عشرين
Play
عشرين
الامن الإنتخابي - الحلقة ٣٥ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-11-26
Play
الامن الإنتخابي - الحلقة ٣٥ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-11-26
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
الدكة العشائرية...من الانتقام من صيدلاني في بغداد الى رمي القنابل على بيوت - الحلقة ٣١ | الموسم 6
15:30 | 2023-11-26
Play
الدكة العشائرية...من الانتقام من صيدلاني في بغداد الى رمي القنابل على بيوت - الحلقة ٣١ | الموسم 6
15:30 | 2023-11-26
جات بالليل
Play
جات بالليل
We go - ٢٦-١١-٢٠٢٣
13:00 | 2023-11-26
Play
We go - ٢٦-١١-٢٠٢٣
13:00 | 2023-11-26
