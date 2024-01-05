Alsumaria TV
واشنطن تتهم بيونغ يانغ: ما يحدث تصعيد يثير القلق
لقطات مرعبة.. وفاة شخص بعد دفعه تحت قطار الانفاق في أمريكا (فيديو)

منوعات

2024-01-05 | 14:56
لقطات مرعبة.. وفاة شخص بعد دفعه تحت قطار الانفاق في أمريكا (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
7,338 مشاهدة

لقي رجل في مدينة فيلادلفيا الأمريكية مصرعه عقب دفعه على قضبان مترو الأنفاق أثناء قتاله مع رجل آخر ليلة الخميس.

وتظهر لقطات "مرعبة"، اللحظة التي يتجادل فيها الرجلان على بعد خطوات فقط من حافة الرصيف بينما يُسمع صوت القطار يقترب من المحطة، حيث وجه رجل يرتدي معطفا داكنا وقبعة سوداء لكمتين للضحية، مما تسبب في سقوط الأخير على القضبان.
 


هذا وصرخ المارة المرعوبون بينما كان يقترب قطار خط ماركت-فرانكفورد من المحطة بعد ثوانٍ من سقوط الرجل على القضبان، فدهسه بعد لحظات رغم محاولته الفرملة والتوقف.

وقال مفتش شرطة فيلادلفيا، كبانا ماساكوي، لشبكة "NBC10": "لا نعرف بالضبط ما الذي حدث قبل ذلك لبدء هذا الأمر، ولكن يتم التحقيق فيه في هذه المرحلة".

وأضاف: "تم لاحقا احتجاز شخص محل اشتباه في محطة شارع 40".

وذكر ماساكوي لـ"ABC News Philadelphia" أن الإدارة ليس لديها أي شهود على الرغم من أن الفيديو يظهر عدة أشخاص حولهما عندما أصيب الرجل، طالبا من أي شهود على الحادثة أن يتقدموا بإفاداتهم.

